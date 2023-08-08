Akshay Kumar has fans across the globe and they eagerly look forward to the release of his films. The Khiladi of Bollywood has had some fine releases last year that includes Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan among others. Now all eyes are on his next, OMG 2, which is his first release of 2023. This is an interesting one as it serves as the sequel to the 2012 film OMG – Oh My God! and that was a hit. From the performances to the theme, everything about OMG was lauded by fans. Will OMG 2 live-up to the expectations? OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Plays Lord Shiva’s Messenger to Help Pankaj Tripathi Save His Son and Fight For Justice! (Watch Video).

OMG 2 is written and directed by Amit Rai. It is produced under the banners of Cape of Good Films, Viacom18 Studios and Wakaoo Films. Let’s take a look at some of the key details of this satirical comedy-drama. OMG 2 Finally Gets a Pass by CBFC, Censor Board Issues 'A' Certificate to Akshay Kumar’s Film.

Cast – OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the leading roles. The film also stars Pavan Malhotra, Arun Govil among others in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “OMG 2 is the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva; a simple man, a loving father and a caring husband. One day his son, Vivek, is blamed for immoral conduct and thrown out of school. Upon confrontation, Kanti realises that his son has been a victim of misinformation and misguidance. Grief-struck and unable to handle the crisis, Kanti decides to leave the town with his family, until he has a divine intervention that steers him towards truth. Kanti then decides to take on everyone responsible by dragging them to court.”

Watch The Trailer Of OMG 2 Below:

Release Date – OMG 2 is all set to hit the silver screens on August 11. It is clashing with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

Review – The review for OMG 2 is not out yet. LatestLY will update y’all as soon as the review of this Akshay Kumar starrer is out.

