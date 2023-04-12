Paris [France], April 12 (ANI): Mixe Corp has recently partnered with Continental Carriers of India to integrate first-mile and mid-mile logistics for delivering both non-perishable and perishable grocery products to Asians in Europe, according to Indian entrepreneur Jagan Vysyaraju, Promoter, Mixe Corp.

Mixe Corp is a cross-border e-commerce platform which enables consumers and businesses based in Europe and other Western countries operating in immigrant-intensive markets to purchase ethnic grocery and food products sourced directly from Asia and the Middle East.

Also Read | PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 18.

"This would integrate our first mile and mid-mile logistics for both non-perishables and perishables grocery products with a strong control on quality, availability of goods and moving forward with a 360-degree approach of connecting a source of supply chain with last mile consumers. From air to ocean to surface logistics, we will work strategically with Continental Carriers to build robust logistic solutions and improve the order-to-delivery experience for our customers," Vysyaraju said.

"From air to ocean to surface logistics, we will work strategically with Continental Carriers to build robust logistic solutions and improve the order-to-delivery experience for our customers," he added.

Also Read | Akash Singh Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 20-Year Fast Bowler Who Made His CSK Debut Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

India-France Business Summit which just concluded will help focus on building a green future, emerging technologies, defence cooperation and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific regions, the Mixe Corp promotor said.

"During the summit, we met esteemed CEOs and professionals from Danone, Airbus, Sodexo and many more firms that will strengthen the relationship between Indian and French companies," Vysyaraju said.

Talking about Mixe Corp, Vysyaraju -- who came to Paris for higher studies and started a business venture here -- said, "We have grown to more than 15,000 active customers on the platform. We are building our in-house tech to better control the supply chain, analyze immigrant customer behaviour, manage grocery subscriptions, replenish HORECA and B2B buyers, and minutiae demand forecasting to provide the best cross-border ethnic grocery shopping experience."

He said, "We are growing well as a team and have recently onboarded our COO bringing in experience from Dunzo Daily and Amazon and a CTO (chief technology officer) with more than 12 years of experience in buildings technical infrastructure and consumer-oriented SaaS (software as a service) products."

"We are constantly onboarding professionals from grocery industry which includes account managers for exclusive brand partnerships, procurement specialists for sourcing directly from brands, logistics supervisors to monitor cross-border cargo handling and building logistics capabilities, and product managers and software engineers to build and launch subscription platform, etc.," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)