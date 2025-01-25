PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25: Mobilla, a pioneering name in the mobile and lifestyle accessories sector, proudly marks its 15th anniversary with an array of remarkable milestones that reflect its commitment to delivering excellence. Rooted in its "Made in India" ethos, Mobilla continues to redefine mobile and lifestyle accessories for Indian consumers and businesses alike.

Proud Associate Partner at the Corporate Gift Show

Mobilla added a significant feather to its cap by participating as an Associate Partner at the prestigious Corporate Gift Show. This esteemed platform served as an ideal opportunity for Mobilla to showcase its innovative range of corporate gifting solutions, including wireless chargers, power banks, TWS earbuds, and more. These thoughtfully designed products, combining utility with style, garnered immense appreciation from business professionals looking for meaningful and impactful gifting options.

"Being an Associate Partner at the Corporate Gift Show was a privilege and a testament to our position as a leader in mobile and lifestyle accessories," said Dr. Jignesh Shah, Co-Founder of Mobilla. "We're proud to contribute to the art of corporate gifting with products that not only showcase innovation but also deliver tangible value to recipients."

15 Years of Excellence and Innovation

Since its inception in 2010, Mobilla has been at the forefront of India's manufacturing landscape, crafting products that blend quality, technology, and user-centric design. With state-of-the-art facilities in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Maharashtra, Mobilla supports over 100,000 retail points across India, cementing its role as a trusted name in mobile and lifestyle accessories .

A Product Line Tailored for Modern Lifestyles

Mobilla's versatile product range includes wireless neckbands, portable power banks, Bluetooth speakers, and smartwatches. Each product reflects Mobilla's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of today's consumers and businesses .

Harshit Shah, General Manager, highlighted Mobilla's enhanced corporate gifting capabilities: "This year, we are proud to introduce an even larger and more versatile range of products. With our expanded offerings, we are exceptionally well-positioned to serve the corporate segment, delivering thoughtful and innovative gifting solutions that cater to every need."

Commitment to a Bright Future

As Mobilla looks ahead, the brand remains committed to pushing boundaries, enhancing experiences, and strengthening its position as a leading Indian manufacturer of innovative mobile and lifestyle accessories .

For more information about Mobilla and its product offerings, visit www.mobilla.in

Celebrating 15 years of innovation and excellence--crafted in India for a smarter tomorrow.

