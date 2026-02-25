VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 25: Moe's Casa Mexicana™, the global evolution of the popular U.S. fast casual chain Moe's Southwest Grill®, has officially debuted in India with the opening of two locations in India, located at Elan Miracle in Gurugram and Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj.

India was selected as Moe's first global market due to its dynamic foodservice sector, growing demand for international fast-casual concepts, and strong franchise infrastructure. The dual openings demonstrate the scalability of the Moe's Casa Mexicana model and its adaptability to high-traffic urban markets.

"Moe's entry into India represents a major milestone in our international franchise development strategy," said Steven Yang, Senior Vice President, APAC at GoTo Foods, parent company of Moe's Casa Mexicana. "Launching with two locations allows us to showcase the strength of the brand, the flexibility of the menu, and the operational efficiency that makes Moe's a compelling investment opportunity for global franchise partner

Early performance at the Gurugram location has exceeded expectations, with strong opening-week demand and high guest engagement. The restaurant features Moe's signature made-to-order bowls, burritos, tacos, and nachos, along with India-exclusive menu items developed specifically for local preferences, including Habanero Chicken, Nadir Paneer, Habanero Paneer, Casa Torta, and a Mango Margarita. The menu also emphasizes vegetarian offerings and customizable spice levels, supporting broad market appeal

Unify Foodworks is leading the Moe's Casa Mexicana expansion in India. They also operate Carvel®, a leading ice cream brand. To learn more about Moe's Casa Mexicana, visit moes.co.in or Instagram @moes_india.

About Moe's Southwest Grill®

Welcome to Moe's!® Founded in 2000 and based in the United States. Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high quality and fresh southwestern food. Moe's has an extensive variety of menu items to please the entire family - from bowls and burritos to specialty items like quesadillas, nachos and stacks. As of June 30, 2025, Moe's Southwest Grill had 580 locations within the United States.

