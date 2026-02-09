VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: Kolkata witnessed a landmark moment in grassroots futsal as Aparup Futsal Schools, in association with Jawpur Khelaghar, successfully organised the U12 Youth Futsal Development League 2026, the first tournament of its kind in West Bengal. The competition was officially recognised by the Indian Football Association (IFA), West Bengal.

Also Read | Lindsey Vonn Crash: 41-Year-Old Olympian Suffers Broken Leg in Winter Olympic Downhill, Rescued by Helicopter, Stable at Hospital.

Eight prominent youth teams participated in the league -- East Bengal School of Excellence, Mohammedan Sporting Club, United Kolkata Sports Club, Bidhannagar Municipal Sports Academy (BMSA), SKM Sports Foundation, Panihati Fashion Zone Football Academy, United India Football Academy, and South Dumdum Municipal Sports Academy.

Thrilling Final

Also Read | Maharashtra Panchayat Samiti, ZP Election Result 2026: BJP-Led Mahayuti Takes Early Lead; Pallavi Khetre Wins Baramati Seat.

In a high-scoring final, Mohammedan Sporting Club emerged champions after defeating Bidhannagar Municipal Sports Academy by 9-2 showcasing attacking futsal of the highest quality at the U12 level.

Individual Honours

- Player of the Tournament: Jersey No.

- Player of the Tournament - Md Samim Sk (MSC)

- Best Goalkeeper - Jidan Ali (BMSA)

Grassroots Vision

Aparup Futsal Schools, a free futsal academy, has been consistently working at the grassroots since 2024. The academy has conducted AIFF Blue Cubs Leagues and free futsal coaches' training programmes across East and West Medinipur, reaching over 200 government schools.

Founder Aparup Chakraborty envisions the academy as a feeder platform for clubs competing in the AIFF National Futsal Club Championships, creating a structured pathway for young futsal talents from grassroots to elite competition.

Producing National Talent

The academy's success is reflected at the international level as well. Sonali Mondol, popularly known as the "Hattrick Girl" for her stunning performance against Sri Lanka, was part of the Indian team that won the Silver Medal at the recently concluded SAFF Futsal Championship. Sonali is an alumna of Aparup Futsal Schools and was trained under Soumyajit Karmakar, IFA Best U13 Coach and Assistant Futsal Coach of Bhawanipore FC.

Infrastructure Support

Speaking on the development of the indoor futsal facility, Sanjay Das, Chairman-in-Council of South Dumdum Municipality, said,

"This is a dream come true for me. I always wanted to contribute to grassroots and youth football. When Aparup, Pritam, and Laltu motivated me to start futsal, I gave my 100 percent to develop this infrastructure."

The U12 Youth Futsal Development League 2026 has set a new benchmark for youth futsal in West Bengal, highlighting the growing importance of structured futsal development in Indian football.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)