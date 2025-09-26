NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 26: HCL Group, a leading global conglomerate, successfully concluded the third edition of the HCL Cyclothon Chennai 2025 today, with an impressive turnout of over 2,000 participants. The event organized in association with the Government of Tamil Nadu and under the aegis of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), celebrated cycling enthusiasts from all walks of life and saw professional and amateur cyclists compete across various categories for a total prize pool of Rs 33.6 lakhs, the highest in any cycling race in India. The event was graced by Dr Atulya Misra, IAS, Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu as Chief Guest and Mr. Meghanatha Reddy IAS, Member Secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) as Guest of Honor.

The Professional Elite Race (50 km) saw intense competition, with Dilawar from RSPB, Emil Josep from Tamil Nadu, Phiramoth from Tamil Nadu, in the male and Swasti Singh from Odisha, Himanshi Singh from Haryana, Chayanika Gogoi from RSPB, in the female category claiming the top spot to become winner, runner-up and second runner-up respectively.

Speaking at the event, Dr Atulya Misra, said, "Under the leadership of our Honorable Deputy Chief Minister, who is himself a cycling enthusiast, cycling is growing as one of the major sports in Tamil Nadu. Cyclists from the state are bringing laurels in national and international tournaments. I thank HCL and the Cycling Federation of India for their efforts in promoting cycling, and with new infrastructure like a velodrome and BMX facility coming up, Tamil Nadu is set to play an even bigger role in India's cycling journey."

Rajat Chandolia, AVP & Head of Brand Strategy from HCL Group said, "The HCL Cyclothon has now completed seven editions, including three in Chennai, and it is heartening to see the cycling community grow to over 14,000 riders across India. The turnout of more than 2,000 participants this year reflects not only the rising competitiveness of the event but also the growing enthusiasm for cycling as a movement for healthier living and a greener tomorrow. With each edition, our focus remains on making the HCL Cyclothon more inclusive, impactful, and community-driven."

Maninder Singh, Secretary General, Cycling Federation of India (CFI), added, "The third edition of the HCL Cyclothon has been a proud moment for Indian cycling. The strong participation and the quality competition reflect the sport's growing popularity nationwide. HCL's continued commitment is helping us build a stronger cycling culture, create opportunities for emerging talent, and inspire more people to take up cycling for fitness and sustainability."

Santhosh Kumar M., Runner-up in the Amateur Category (24 km Road), who was also a winner in the HCL Cyclothon Chennai 2024 and HCL Cyclothon Hyderabad 2024, shared, "Winning again at the HCL Cyclothon in Chennai is a very special. Coming from Tenkasi, I have faced many challenges, but cycling has taught me that persistence always pays off. My dream now is to represent India at the national and international level, and I hope my journey inspires more young people from villages like mine to take up cycling."

The race started and finished at Mayajaal Multiplex on the ECR Road, offering both professional cyclists and amateurs a competitive yet rewarding challenge.

Founded in 1976 as one of India's original IT garage start-ups, HCL Group is a pioneer of modern computing with many firsts to its credit, including the introduction of the 8-bit microprocessor-based computer in 1978 well before its global peers. Today, the HCL Group has a presence across varied sectors that include technology, healthcare and talent management solutions and comprises three companies - HCL Infosystems, HCLTech and HCL Healthcare. The enterprise generates annual revenues of over US$14 billion with 223,000 employees operating across 60 countries.

