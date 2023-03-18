New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mortein, India's well-known household insecticide brand, announced the launch of its new scientifically advanced liquid vaporiser Mortein Smart+ through an engaging intervention with consumers at PVR cinema in Ambience Mall Gurugram. India's fastest and most powerful formula**, Mortein Smart+ provides protection from mosquitoes even after switching it off, for up to 2 hours*. The threat from mosquito-borne diseases is rising as we see an increase in the number of cases for diseases like dengue and malaria every year, giving rise to the need for better mosquito repellents. Mortein has always been at the forefront of introducing technologically advanced and effective protection for consumers. Newly launched Mortein Smart+ has been tested at Mortein Advanced Research Lab in Gurugram, India and is scientifically proven to be a superior solution that works faster and provides enhanced protection from disease causing mosquitoes for up to 2 hours after it is switched off*.

Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt- South Asia said, "Innovation has always been a part of Mortein's DNA and we work towards serving changing consumer needs by offering superior solutions to ensure family protection from mosquito-borne diseases. The newly launched, scientifically advanced Mortein Smart+ is raising the bar of protection with an enhanced mosquito repellant solution. It has India's fastest formula** and its effect lasts for 2 hours even after being switched off* so it continues to protect our families from mosquitoes for longer. This advancement is another testament to our commitment of always providing consumers expert protection backed by advanced scientific technology, taking us one step closer to our goal of making India malaria-free by 2030." To showcase enhanced efficacy of the new offering, Mortein initiated an experiment to imitate a mosquito attack on the screen in the PVR theatre with an added audio effect that was heard as buzzing. The screen then revealed that the theatre hall was protected by new Mortein Smart+. This one-of-a-kind consumer engagement activation reiterated the superior formula used in Mortein Smart+** that is effective in protecting families with its heightened efficacy.

To counter vector-borne diseases this season, Mortein focuses on building awareness on the importance of using efficient mosquito repellents to ensure complete family protection. The New Mortein SMART+ is available in the offering of single refill in stores. The pricing for single refill is Rs 85/-. * Extra 2 hours protection against Aedes aegypti and Anopheles stephensi mosquitoes after use of the product in high mode for 60 minutes under standard lab test conditions.** As tested against the leading competitor refills in Mortein device on Culex quinquefasciatus mosquitoes.

