New Delhi [India], January 13: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation has announced massive discounts on its most popular smartphones offering consumers a unique opportunity to purchase them at their lowest prices. This offer includes the most popular smartphones including motorola edge50 fusion, moto g85 5G, motorola edge50 Pro, moto g85 5G and moto g45 5g for the Flipkart's Monumental Sale, from 13th January'25 - 19th January'25.

Starting with the premium category of edge series, the motorola edge50 Fusion, can be purchased at an effective starting price of just Rs. 19,999* for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs. 21,999* for the 12GB+256GB variant. The motorola edge50 Fusion is equipped with segment's best Sony LYTIA LYT-700C camera, a 50MP camera with all-pixel instant focus technology, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and 4K video recording. The devices also flaunts the segment's best 144Hz 10-bit pOLED curved display with 1600 nits of peak brightness and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Protection. With regards to the design, the smartphone is the segment's only IP68 rated device and also features Smart Water Touch for seamless running display. All this makes the motorola edge50 Fusion the best smartphone under INR 20K featuring several segment-best and exclusive features.

Further strengthening Motorola's edge portfolio, the motorola edge50 Pro (12+256GB variant with 125W charger included in the box) with a retail price of INR 35,999 can now be purchased at a net effective price of just Rs. 27,999*, making it the most incredible deal on a premium and a flagship smartphone for this Monumental Sale. The motorola edge50 Pro is the world's 1st AI powered Pro-Grade Camera with color output validated by Pantone™. It features a moto AI powered camera which is also the world's first true colour camera. Along with the camera, the display is validated by Pantone™ for true to life color output and comes with segment's widest aperture f/1.4 to allow more light to pass through for better photos in all lights. It flaunts the world's 1st 1.5K 144Hz true colour display which allows the users to confidently view color and skin tone in the way the content creator intended. The motorola edge50 Pro comes with segment's best charging owed to its 125W Turbo power charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse power sharing. On the front, the smartphone boasts the segment's only 50MP selfie camera with Auto Focus. Additionally, the motorola edge50 Pro introduced Style Sync, which uses AI to generate wallpapers based on the user's outfit. Further, the 12GB RAM on the edge50 Pro is ideal for AI features making it future-ready for more moto AI features that will be introduced through OTA updates in the near future.

Moving to the moto's g series devices, Motorola is offering a massive discount on its highest-selling 5G smartphone under 20k- the moto g85 5G. It is the first moto g series device with a 3D curved endless edge display and has segment's best Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also offers segment's leading, shake-free 50MP OIS - Sony LYTIA™ 600 Camera for incredible pictures and videos in any light and captures sharper more vibrant photos owed to Quad Pixel technology for 4x better low-light sensitivity. Inter-device connectivity has also been made easy and seamless with the inclusion of Smart Connect which comes out of the box and ensures effortless sharing of files, streaming phone apps and more across phones, PC's, and tablets with just a swipe. The moto g85 5G will be available in two variants 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB at net effective prices of just Rs. 15,999* and Rs. 17,999*.

In addition to the above category, the affordable moto g45 5G - with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 - the segment's fastest 5G processor with highest 13 5G Bands, a 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Pantone curated colours and a premium vegan leather design can be purchased in 4+128GB and 8+128GB variants at an effective price of just Rs. 9,999* and 10,999* respectively. Details of all the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their complete smartphone range during the Monumental Sale are mentioned below:

*The NEPs are inclusive of bank offers

