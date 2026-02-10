Playback singer Arijit Singh returned to the stage in Kolkata for his first live show after announcing that he was stepping away from playback singing.

The moment was special for fans as the "Tum Hi Ho" singer joined sitarist Anoushka Shankar on stage for a joint performance. Aamir Khan Shares Glimpses From Visit to Arijit Singh’s Hometown As Singer Joins ‘Ek Din’ (View Post).

The duo left their fans enthralled with their jugalbandi. Several videos from the show have been going viral ever since the two performed on stage.

Soon after the concert, Arijit shared his first social media post since announcing he would not take on new playback work. Taking to his Instagram Story, the singer thanked Anoushka Shankar and spoke about how much he enjoyed performing with her.

"Thank you, Anoushka Shankar, for having me on stage last night in Kolkata. I've always adored your music; it listens, it speaks, it stays. Playing alongside you is always a beautiful experience, and one I look forward to every time. Grateful for the music, the moments, and the generosity you bring to every note. Special thanks to @bickramghoshofficial," Arijit wrote. Reacting to Arijit's note, Anoushka Shankar replied, "Humbled beyond belief, @arijitsingh."

Arijit Singh shocked his fans last month when he announced he would no longer take on new assignments as a playback singer, bringing an end to a "wonderful" journey. Arijit Singh and Aamir Khan Accused of Entering West Bengal College Late Night Without Permission, Principal Forced To Delete Post.

In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he had received over the years. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post.