NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 25: MOVIN, a logistics brand launched as a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, celebrates the completion of its first year of operations with the inauguration of its 11th strategic hub in Kanchipuram, Chennai. MOVIN, today, also announced introduction of Electronic Vehicles (EV) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai by end of 2023.

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Story & Characters Revealed! Dentist Priya Meets Businessman Ram, Know All About Disha Parmar-Nakuul BALH 3 (Watch Teaser Videos).

The company now has 11 hubs across major cities - Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Chennai. This new hub in Chennai will enhance direct delivery services offered by MOVIN from the city and its adjoining industrial districts to high-demand cities including Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, providing them with faster, fully predictable, and day and time definite delivery, in the rapidly expanding B2B logistics space.

Established with a vision to deliver efficient B2B logistics services, MOVIN caters to customers spanning diverse sectors such as IT & Electronic peripherals, Apparels, Healthcare Equipment, Auto Components, e-Commerce, Pharma, Consumer durables and FMCG. The company has expanded its Express End-of-Day network from three markets (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru) at its launch to 49 cities across India, within a year.

Also Read | Odisha Government To Provide Free Wi-Fi Facility in All State-Run Universities, Colleges Soon To Facilitate E-Learning.

"At MOVIN, we are celebrating one year of our operations. We are proud of the journey that MOVIN has made in the first year by establishing a highly reliable pan India network and loyal customer base. We are deeply grateful to our valued customers for their unwavering partnership and support throughout this journey," said JB Singh, Director, MOVIN Express.

"Our technology based, asset light model has allowed us to be more agile and effectively support businesses in their growth endeavours. We go beyond logistics to build strong foundations and cultivate collaborative relationships with our clients, provide upskilling opportunities, thus, acting as catalysts for growth of businesses. We are now excited about deploying an EV fleet for first and last mile connectivity to not only reduce our carbon emissions but also to support our customers' ESG goals. In the new fiscal year of 2023-2024, MOVIN aims to extend its presence into additional tier 2 and 3 cities supporting logistics requirements of large enterprises, new age businesses as well as SMEs," JB added.

Sharing his thoughts on MOVIN's presence in Tamil Nadu, JB said, "Our distinct strategic approach in Tamil Nadu positions us as a trusted partner, dedicated to serving the unique needs of businesses in the state. The enthusiastic response from businesses in Tamil Nadu, particularly Chennai, underscores the relevance of our focused direction and fuels our unwavering commitment to delivering customized solutions to businesses across India. In fact, the deliveries to and from Chennai have been growing monthly and with the hub in the city, we expect to garner higher volume of packages."

MOVIN'S End-of-Day network covers 49 cities including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Allahabad, Aurangabad, Baroda, Bagdogra, Belgaum, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi/NCR, Goa, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupati, Udaipur, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam.

MOVIN Express Private Limited is a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises. The name MOVIN is the combination of Movement and India (MOVEMENT+INDIA). MOVIN's logistics services are built for Indian businesses in the fast lane. MOVIN offers a suite of B2B domestic services across the country including a fully predictable, day-definite service as well as an express, time definite service. With seamless integration across air and ground networks, these express corridors are enabling an uninterrupted flow of goods, backed by consistent, predictable, and responsive operations. MOVIN has been awarded as 'Express Logistics Start-Up of the year' at CII Institute of Logistics SCALE Awards 2022.

For more details, please visit www.movin.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)