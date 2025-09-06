VMPL

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6: Birla Corporation Limited's new (ready mix concrete) plant, in Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated at Ayodhya, today, in the presence of Mr Kalidas Pramanik, Chief Marketing Officer, Birla Corporation Limited, and Mr Tamal Pal, President, Corporate Development, among others. Laying emphasis on quality, they said this was the third RMC plant in Uttar Pradesh, after the plants in Lucknow.

Mr Pramanik said the Ayodhya initiative was aligned with Birla Corporation Limited's response to the growing housing and infrastructure activities in Uttar Pradesh and the Company's broader vision of contributing to India's infrastructure boom with best quality products, laying emphasis on customer satisfaction and eco-friendly operations, at the same time.

It was emphasized that MP Birla Cement's Perfect Plus brand had carved out a niche for itself in Uttar Pradesh, particularly, and the RMC plant's Perfect Plus Concrete was an extension of the same expertise and quality.

The Company is working on an asset-light model to create additional revenue streams for its channel partners, thereby enhancing their participation in the value chain and enabling faster market penetration.

The Ayodhya expansion is part of the Company's larger RMX strategy, which aims to increase the service element in its core business while adding value to stakeholders across the board. By integrating high-performance concrete solutions with customer-centric service models, Birla Corporation is positioning itself as a comprehensive solutions provider in the construction ecosystem.

Birla Corporation Limited had always been guided by its deep-rooted principle of doing the right thing, going beyond compliance and best practices--an inherent culture. Mr Pramanik said: "As we embark on the next wave of growth, a national exercise, we remain committed to the MP Birla Group's credo of Heart & Strength. The new plant at Ayodhya testifies to our resolve to provide reliable, high-quality products, always."

Mr Pal highlighted the strategic focus on RMC capacity building. He said: "Our steady addition of RMC capacities is aligned with the expectations of our valued customers. At Birla Corporation, we prioritize delivering high-quality service and products that exceed industry standards, ensuring efficiency, durability and environmental responsibility in every batch we produce. The expansion will enable us to better serve the UP market, with precision and speed."

He indicated that the Company was actively exploring opportunities to expand into other regions where marketing and manufacturing synergize with RMX. This approach would allow Birla Corporation to scale efficiently while maintaining its commitment to high quality and service.

Birla Corporation Limited of the MP Birla Group was incorporated as Birla Jute Manufacturing Company Limited in 1919. It was given shape by Syt MP Birla. The Company has interest in cement and jute goods. Its Birla Jute Mills is the first jute mill started by an Indian entrepreneur. The Company and its subsidiary, RCCPL Pvt Ltd, have 10 cement plants in eight locations across the country, with an annual installed capacity of 20 million tons. The Company produces an array of cement products, under the MP Birla Cement brand, suited to different climatic conditions as well as consumer segments. It also sells construction chemicals and wall putty.

The Company is focused on its next phase of growth, both with brownfield investments and greenfield capacities.

