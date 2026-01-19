By Ayushi Agarwal

Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): Abhay Chaturvedi, Corporate Vice President - Tech Industries at HCL Technologies (HCLTech), expressed strong optimism about Madhya Pradesh's potential to emerge as a significant technology and AI hub, following a meeting with the Madhya Pradesh delegation on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Calling the meeting "very encouraging," Chaturvedi said the state has all the necessary ingredients to rapidly catch up with India's leading IT states such as Karnataka and Maharashtra.

"Madhya Pradesh is a major source of technology talent. I myself come from Bhopal, and like me, thousands of professionals from the state are contributing to the global technology ecosystem," he said, talking to ANI.

According to Chaturvedi, talent remains Madhya Pradesh's biggest strength.

"The state produces a large pool of skilled professionals every year who go on to work with some of the world's biggest innovators," he said.

He added that Madhya Pradesh's strategic central location, strong connectivity, secure infrastructure, and quality of life further strengthen its case as an attractive destination for technology investments.

While acknowledging that Madhya Pradesh is currently behind some other Indian states in terms of IT ecosystem maturity, Chaturvedi emphasised that the gap can be bridged quickly.

"Madhya Pradesh is a little behind right now in terms of catching up to what states like Karnataka or Maharashtra have done in the IT space. But all the ingredients are right. With the right push, the state can make a strong mark in the IT and advanced technology space in a relatively short time," he noted.

Placing Madhya Pradesh's prospects in a broader national context, Chaturvedi highlighted India's global reputation in technology built over the last four to five decades.

"India overall has made its name in technology for the last 40-50 years. Today, India is synonymous with advanced technologies, whether it is working for some of the biggest innovators in the world or supporting enterprises in moving their technology agendas forward," he said.

Speaking about HCL Technologies, Chaturvedi said, "HCLTech is one of the leading companies in AI and physical AI, and we are doing a lot of work in that space."

He also underlined the growing importance of artificial intelligence in advancing India's national priorities.

"AI can actually help propagate India's agenda. Initiatives like 'Make in India', which focus on manufacturing, can accelerate significantly with artificial intelligence. That is something we would like to see happening, and HCLTech wants to play a role in that journey," he said.

Referring to the upcoming global AI Summit, Chaturvedi said, "This AI Summit is a very big event. Almost all of the top thought leaders and drivers of the industry will be there. Our CEO is also a speaker at the event, making it a great platform to showcase how India can attract global attention and drive the AI agenda forward."

The Government of Madhya Pradesh held a strategic meeting with HCLTech, represented by Abhay Chaturvedi, Corporate Vice President - Tech Industries, to explore opportunities for expanding HCLTech's footprint in the state.

HCLTech, among India's fastest-growing global IT services companies with worldwide presence, shared its growing interest in expanding operations beyond traditional locations, aligned with the increasing preference for Tier-2 cities.

The discussion focused on HCLTech's core requirements for expansion, including access to a skilled workforce, reliable power infrastructure, and strong international connectivity. Madhya Pradesh highlighted its emerging strengths across these parameters, supported by a robust policy framework and improving infrastructure.

The state showcased its dedicated Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy, competitive cost advantages, and availability of ready-to-move-in office spaces. Madhya Pradesh also outlined incentives for lease rentals, skill development, and employment generation, alongside a streamlined ease-of-doing-business framework and single-window clearance mechanisms.

The presence of leading institutions such as IITs, NITs, and IISERs, coupled with improving quality of life, positions the state as an attractive destination for technology-led investments.

HCLTech expressed keen interest in evaluating Madhya Pradesh as a potential location for future technology centres and Offshore Development Centres (ODCs). Both sides discussed the opportunity to undertake joint outreach initiatives, including diaspora engagement, to connect with global technology professionals with roots in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

