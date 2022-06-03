Akshita Arora is all set to compete at the Grand Finale of Mrs. India World 2022

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/ATK): Mrs.India Inc 2022, powered by Joy Ebike is coming up with its final edition that is going to held on 15th June 2022 at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

With its upcoming final event, the semi-finalist has already kickstarted their preparation for the event.

A prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for Married Woman across globe, the beauty pageant is going to witness 53 stunning and strong women across India vying for the chance to represent India at Mrs. World 2022.

Mrs. India Inc is a platform which believes in giving woman a chance to follow their dreams, a chance for redemption. It's one of the most amazing platforms for married women to showcase their talent and aspire to be a version of themselves that they only imagined they would ever be. The pageant stands to search for the most confident, courageous, humble and gorgeous queen to represent our country at Mrs. World.

The Semi Finalist have started their preparations in full swing for the Finale and are leaving no stone unturned for the competition ahead. The esteemed jury panel will comprise of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Mrs. World Aditi Govitrikar and Mohini Sharma-Founder and CEO of Mrs. India Inc. The new queen will be crowned by the outgoing queen Navdeep Kaur. Let us meet 53 Semi Finalists wearing Pink Peacock Couture Created by Massumi Mewawalla who is also one of the Jury members of the event.

Born in Ludhiana to an adoring family, Akshita Arora left no stone unturned to prove herself and become the top contestant for the upcoming final edition of one of the biggest beauty pageant.

Being an active student since childhood, Akshita pursued her graduation after getting married with a super supportive husband and in laws.

She even pursued her dreams of modelling even after becoming a mother. She likes to dedicate her free time by working for an NGO and also believes that where there's a will there's a way.

She believes that family support is one of the aspects that helps anyone achieve their dreams. She thanks almighty to be blessed with such a loving and caring family who are her pillars of strength. She takes pride to be the semi-finalist of Mrs. India Inc. 2022 and hopes to win the crown.

