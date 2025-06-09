Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 9 (ANI): The docking of world's largest container ship, MSC Irina, at Vizhinjam International Seaport is a milestone not just for Vizhinjam but for India's emergence as a key player in global transhipment, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, Karan Adani, said on Monday.

"Proud to welcome MSC Irina, the world's largest container ship with a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, to our Vizhinjam Port. This marks the vessel's maiden visit to South Asian shores, making it a milestone not just for Vizhinjam but for India's emergence as a key player in global transshipment. A bold vision now in motion," Karan Adani said in a post on X.

The MSC IRINA, recognised as the world's largest container ship by TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) capacity, docked at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday morning and will be berthed till Tuesday.

According to an Adani Group press release, this monumental arrival marks a significant milestone for the seaport, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2.

The MSC IRINA boasts an impressive capacity of 24,346 TEUs, making it a formidable player in global shipping.

With a length of 399.9 metres and a width of 61.3 metres, the vessel is approximately four times longer than a standard FIFA-designated football field.

Designed specifically to facilitate the transportation of large volumes of containers between Asia and Europe, the MSC IRINA is pivotal in enhancing trade routes and logistics efficiency.

This vessel makes its maiden visit to a South Asian port, highlighting Vizhinjam's capabilities in handling Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs). The port has recently welcomed other Icon-class vessels, including MSC Turkiye and MSC Michel Cappellini, further establishing its reputation as a key hub in maritime trade.

The MSC IRINA was launched in March 2023 and embarked on its maiden voyage in April of the same year. It is engineered to stack containers up to 26 tiers high, offering unparalleled capacity in container stacking.

Notably, the MSC IRINA surpasses its predecessor, OOCL Spain, by a margin of 150 TEUs. In alignment with contemporary environmental standards, the vessel is equipped with energy-saving features that contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions by up to 4 per cent, significantly lowering its carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency. (ANI)

