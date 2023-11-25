NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25: Thiru. T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for MSME, launched 'Startup Thamizha', Tamil Nadu's first Business Pitch Reality TV show, which aims to identify 50 promising startups from across the state and to facilitate funding for their ventures from reputed entrepreneurs, and angel investors.

Startup Thamizha has already generated a funding commitment to the tune of Rs 200 crore from reputed entrepreneurs and angel investors. Refex Group has committed to invest Rs. 100 crore, while Dr Velumani of Thyrocare and Pontaq are investing Rs 50 crore and Rs 25 crore respectively. Besides, Native Lead Angels is bringing in Rs 10 crore - and the rest comes from other investors.

A novel initiative of StartupTN, the Government of Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for Startup and innovation, the show will have three seasons. The first season is set to go into production by February 2024, and will be telecast on a popular Tamil TV channel. The show will be produced and managed by Brand Avatar, Blue Koi, and Refex Capital.

The launch event witnessed the special addresses by Tmt. Archana Patnaik, I.A.S., Secretary to Government, MSME Department, V. Arun Roy, I.A.S., Secretary to Government, Industries Department, and V. Vishnu, I.A.S., MD & CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu. Thiru. Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director & CEO, StartupTN, set the tone for the initiative and the event. Dr. A. Velumani, Founder, Thyrocare, delivered the keynote address. Among the dignitaries who took part in the event were Hemachandran L., Founder & CEO, Brand Avatar, Balachandar R., Founder, Blue Koi, and Dinesh Kumar Agarwal, Group CEO, Refex Group.

Commenting about the initiative, Sivarajah Ramanathan said, "Startup Thamizha exemplifies the collective commitment of the Tamil Nadu Government through StartupTN in fostering a thriving startup ecosystem, fostering economic growth and realising the Chief Minister's vision for a prosperous Tamil Nadu. A pioneering initiative, the Startup Thamizha platform aims to augment a conducive ecosystem for grassroots level, impact, and women entrepreneurship and to bring together founders, investors, mentors and support system partners for a synergised growth."

Aspiring entrepreneurs who are interested in being a part of this transformative journey can visit www.startupthamizha.tv and register their names. The applying startups will undergo a rigorous five-stage screening process, engaging industry experts, investors and key ecosystem members. From this pool, 50 startups will be shortlisted, each poised for mentorship and training on presenting their ideas on mainstream television to primetime audiences.

