Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 28 (ANI): Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and thrust for self-reliance in the energy sector, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has said that India will emerge as the third largest economy in the world in a couple of years and no power on earth can stop India's growth trajectory.

Mukesh Ambani, who is also Founder-President of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) and Chairman of its Board of Governors, told students at the 12th convocation of the varsity that they should aim high and not rest on their achievements.

Also Read | Coca-Cola Recall Due to ‘excessively High Chlorate Content’.

"It is natural for us to feel proud of what we have achieved in terms of patents, the papers, the rankings, the awards, the all-round praise, but we must not remain satisfied with this... We must aim higher. Within a couple of years, India will emerge as the third-largest economy in the world. No power on earth can stop India's growth trajectory," he said.

Pandit Deendayal Energy University has a 100-acre campus in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Established in 2007, PDEU offers multiple courses ranging from engineering, arts and management.

Also Read | Chinese New Year 2025 Predictions: What To Expect From the Year of the Wood Snake? Symbolism, Astrological Significance and Other Details To Know This Lunar New Year.

Mukesh Ambani told the students he can foresee that India will become the most prosperous nation in the world before the end of the current century.

As India progresses, it also has a big responsibility, he said, urging students to work for climate cause.

"We must not allow economic growth to endanger planet earth and further worsen the climate crisis," he said. The transition from fossil fuels to clean and green energy has to be accelerated, he added.

"I am supremely confident that green technologies and green enterprises can reverse the ecological degradation and indeed make our planet more beautiful, more livable for future generations."

He recalled PM Modi's vision for the energy sector and steps he has been taking from the time he was Gujarat Chief Minister.

"We express our deepest gratitude to our visionary PM Narendra Modi Ji. Pandit Deen Dayal Energy University owes its very birth to his extraordinary vision. All of you are benefitting from what Narendrabhai thought...When he called me and said in 2005 that we have to build one of the finest institutions in Gujarat and that is what we have achieved from 2007 onwards. So we will always be grateful to our Prime Minister. Long before he became Prime Minister he foresaw that India needed Atmanirbharta in Energy. Over 20 years ago, he told me he wanted Gujarat to lead the nation in energy and energy products...," Mukesh Ambani said.

"He also told me that Gujarat should take the lead in cultivating world-class human resources needed to achieve India's green energy ambition. That is how helped establish this pioneering university," the RIL Chairman added.

Mukesh Ambani also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition to make India the greenest nation in the world.

With India transforming itself through the use of technology and developing advanced manufacturing capabilities, Mukesh Ambani said he had a few expectations from the students at PDEU.

"We should specially focus on newer areas like bio-energy, which have the potential to help our farmers and boost employment opportunities," the industrialist said.

"My second expectation, we should simultaneously increase our internal strengths and also forge national and global collaborations so as to enhance our leading position in research and academics. The intersection of green energy, green materials, and artificial intelligence is going to shape the future of humanity. I would like PDEU to gain a leading position in this synergy," he said.

Talking of artificial intelligence, Mukesh Ambani had a piece of advice for the young students.

"You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning, but do not give up your own critical thinking," he said.

Mukesh Ambani said as students pass from the campus, they will be stepping into a bigger university -- the university of life.

"The university of life has no campus. It has no classrooms. It has no fixed curriculum. It has no faculty. You will be on your own. You will have to excel in it just as you have excelled in PDEU, but don't worry. Life is as rewarding as it is demanding, and as you chart your path forward," he said.

He talked about five guiding principles that have helped him in his journey - discovering one's true passion, committing to lifelong learning, inculcating the virtue of sharing; investing in meaningful relationships and genuine connections; and cherishing and nurturing family bonds.

Mukesh Ambani also thanked the Gujarat government for its "unstinted support". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)