Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23: Preeti Kidney Hospitals, a leading provider of specialized Urology and Nephrology services in Hyderabad, has inaugurated its fourth branch at Suchitra Circle, Kompally, as a 50-bedded state-of-the-art Super Speciality Hospital.

The newly launched center will cater to patients from Suchitra, Kompally, Alwal, Bollaram, and other parts of North Hyderabad, offering comprehensive kidney and urinary system care under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, Hospital Director Dr. Chandra Mohan stated that the hospital has installed the latest generation SSI Mantra Robotic Surgery System 3.0 and 160-Watt Holmium Laser technology, widely used for the treatment of kidney stones and prostate conditions. He noted that having both these advanced technologies available at a single center is a rare facility in the Telugu states.

He further highlighted that lifestyle changes, diabetes, and hypertension are major contributors to the increasing incidence of kidney-related diseases. Early diagnosis and timely intervention can help prevent kidney failure, he emphasized. The hospital's mission is to provide advanced treatment at affordable costs to the community.

These cutting-edge procedures ensure minimal pain, reduced blood loss, and faster recovery for patients, he added.

Executive Director Dr. Roopa Putta mentioned that the hospital is placing special focus on minimally invasive and robotic surgeries to ensure quicker recovery and improved patient outcomes.

Preeti Kidney Hospitals already operates centers at KPHB, BHEL, and Kondapur, and the new Suchitra facility aims to bring specialized kidney care closer to residents of North Hyderabad. The hospital also plans to conduct awareness programs in the future to promote kidney disease prevention.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Member of Parliament Shri Etala Rajender, MLAs Shri KP Vivekanand Goud, Shri Arikapudi Gandhi, Shri Madhusudan Reddy, former MLA Shri Kuna Srisailam Goud, former MLA Shri Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, Corporator Bharatha Simha Reddy, and senior urologist Dr. M.A. Raoof as Guest of Honour. Kidney specialists, doctors, hospital staff, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

For further information, visit: https://www.preetihospital.com/

