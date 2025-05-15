Doha, May 15: Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani met U.S. President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha on Thursday, according to India time. A Reuters report stated that the high-profile meeting reflects Ambani's growing influence in global business and diplomacy. Over the years, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country's sovereign wealth fund, has invested in several Reliance ventures.

Ambani, Asia's richest man, also maintains strong business ties with major U.S. tech companies such as Google and Meta. The meeting could further strengthen international partnerships and investment prospects for Reliance Industries. During the Doha visit, US President Donald Trump announced several agreements with Qatar valued at over USD 243.5 billion, alongside a broader economic exchange worth at least USD 1.2 trillion. Donald Trump Secures USD 1.2 Trillion US-Qatar Deal Spanning Aviation, Energy and Technology.

Signed during a visit to Qatar, the deals include sectors from aviation and energy to defence and quantum technology. Highlighting a landmark Boeing-GE Aerospace sale to Qatar Airways--Boeing's largest-ever widebody order--the agreements are expected to support over 1 million US jobs and deepen strategic cooperation between Washington and Doha.

The White House released a statement on Wednesday stating, "Today in Qatar, President Donald J. Trump signed an agreement with Qatar to generate an economic exchange worth at least USD 1.2 trillion. President Trump also announced economic deals totalling more than USD 243.5 billion between the United States and Qatar, including a historic sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways." Please Handover the Reward of USD 10 MILLION to Donald Trump! Netizens Demand as Photos of US President with Syria President Ahmad al Sharaa Goes Viral.

The statement added, "The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age. Allies like Qatar are partnering in the United States' success." This is Boeing's largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order. This historic agreement will support 154,000 US jobs annually, totalling over 1 million jobs in the United States during the course of production and delivery of this deal.

