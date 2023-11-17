BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: MullenLowe Lintas Group India has recently been included in the esteemed list of the "100 Best Companies for Women in India" by Avtar and Seramount. This recognition underscores the Group's unwavering commitment to gender equality and highlights the company's efforts to create an equitable and empowering workplace, especially for women. This accolade uniquely places MullenLowe Lintas Group as the only advertising agency from India, in the company of other admired corporations like Bayer, Aditya Birla Group, HP, Mondelez and Accenture. All these corporations, share a commitment to advancing gender diversity in the workplace, and some of them who also happen to be the agency's clients. Congratulating the agency on this big moment, Kristen Cavallo, CEO, MullenLowe Global said, "It's no surprise the team in India has been recognized as one of the Best Companies for Women. It's a place where smart thinking is highly regarded, creativity thrives, and people feel valued. I'm really proud of the leadership in India and it's an honor to share this acknowledgment with other great companies."

Avtar, India's premier Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion solutions firm along with Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to supporting high-performing, inclusive workplaces in the United States, conducted the eighth successive edition of the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) study in 2023. The application form with close to 300 questions, required applicant companies to provide data of high-order granularity on their practices, programmes and policies to ensure gender inclusion at their workplaces. Sharing his pride over the recognition, Subbu, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group said, "At MullenLowe Lintas Group, we have won many awards over the years. Awards of every kind for creative and strategic excellence, across all countries. But this is an award we will cherish the most. It is the first of its kind won by an advertising company in India, making it a truly wow moment for all of us. It is a real tribute to all the brilliant women who have graced us with their skill, intellect, and talent. For us, this award celebrates all the women who have ever walked the halls of MullenLowe Lintas Group. And we vow to make it a place where women can find peace, prosperity, and an environment to unleash their infinite potential."

MullenLowe Lintas Group India has consistently championed diversity and gender equality through a range of initiatives and policies. The company's commitment to providing equal opportunities, promoting women's leadership, and nurturing a supportive work environment has been pivotal in securing this prestigious recognition. Garima Pant, Group HR Director, MullenLowe Lintas Group said, "Our people practices are designed to support women in the unique challenges they face while balancing and excelling at various roles in and outside the office. Being part of this list reinforces our standing as an employer of choice," she further added "Our focus is to continuously work towards improving on our own efforts. We participated in this study because we want to measure ourselves with the best in the industry." Over the last 8 decades the agency has built an inclusive, diverse, and admirable environment. With over 39% female representation among the network's employees, it continues to play an active role in the dialogue on gender equality. The organisation's Apex DEI Council, Women of the Future and Gender Neutral Parental Leave Policy are some of the noteworthy initiatives positioning itself as a coveted employer in the industry. The Group provides its employees universal primary caregiver leave (26 weeks - maternity leave), preferential parking for expectant and new mothers, mother's room, and coverage of OPD for vaccinations. They have assessed policies across the employee life cycle to build more equity in practices. In addition, the Group has some one-of-a-kind policies in securing mental and physical well-being with people-friendly initiatives such as scheduled downtime, holiday homes and holiday travel reimbursement. Commenting on the occasion, Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Group said, "It's great to see an advertising organisation be a part of this list for the very first time. Creativity flourishes when perspectives flourish and by fostering an environment where women can thrive, MullenLowe Lintas Group is not just changing the game, they're also creating a more vibrant, innovative, and equitable future for advertising, one idea at a time. Inclusion is an ongoing commitment; constantly innovating, focusing on growth aspirations of diversity talent, must be part of leadership priorities, always!"

