New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fashionistas witnessed the launch of Bagechaa, a multi brand store for women's clothing, jewellery and accessories, today at in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi.

Lifestyle lovers and design addicts can now find an eclectic array of fashion at this well spread multi designer outlet, and also seek in the personal consultancies with the designer itself.

Bagechaa is a platform for carefully curated eclectic designs. The studio is a cutting edge modern outlet that has lived up to its name within the genuine sense.

The product range focuses on dovetailing India's rich heritage of textiles and embroideries with contemporary, innovative silhouettes and global trends. The collection at Bagechaa is an amalgamation of subtle colors with regal silhouettes along with fine craftsmanship; this collection aims to take you through a carefree glam journey of dressing.

It caters to the well-informed, globe-trotting, and fashion-forward and image conscious women who are influenced by international icons but equally appreciate India's intrinsic strengths in design and fashion.

The store offers ensembles with a fusion of ethnic and modern contemporary which are exquisitely beautiful and have a serene aesthetics attached to each silhouette they present in their store. The store displays a myriad array of hues, beckoning women to claim an outfit for themselves.

"Bagechaa means garden the way a garden has so many lovely flowers similarly Bagechaa is proud to display the work of fresh, young talent alongside the established runway labels for an amazing retail experience," said Saurabh Gotewala Founder Bagechaa.

"Bagechaa thrives on its passion for fashion. We believe in empowering Indian designers. Our mission is to be a curation for fashion, designers and consumers. Our expert staff and curators work relentlessly to help you find a fashion personality that best suits you and is perfect for the occasion you want to wear it for. A visit to our store might even mean discovering a completely new style. Currently we have a winter carnival on till 7th of January at our store," added Shilpi Gotewala Founder Bagechaa.

Bagechaa is a design center where India's best creators showcase their beautiful dresses under one roof. A luxury designer store having a subtle yet classy theme which adds elegance to its palette of designs offered in the bridal wear and wedding trousseaus.

