PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Mumbai is undergoing a dramatic transformation, not just vertically with new skyscrapers, but horizontally as well, with game-changing infrastructure redefining what it means to live centrally. With metro networks, sea bridges, and elevated corridors converging, the city's centre of gravity is shifting. And Mulund Hills is emerging right at the heart of this change. At the forefront of this revolutionary change are visionaries like Atul Projects, crafting landmark developments that are elevating the landscape and lifestyle of the vicinity.

Also Read | Amazon Layoffs 2025: E-Commerce Giant Lays Off Around 100 Employees in Its Devices and Services Unit Amid Efficiency Drive.

Mulund Hills' new super-sized gated community spread across 9.6 acres is quietly reshaping what hillside living can mean - seamlessly blending the serenity of nature with the convenience of modern urban life.

Within its bounds lies an international school (Billabong High School), a planned retail destination, and a green public park in the making. With low-density layouts, open vistas, and meticulously planned homes that offer uninterrupted hill views, it's a rare blend of city life and hillside serenity. Today, Mulund Hills is one of the finest residential neighbourhoods in the city, and this new development offers aspiring homebuyers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make this coveted address their own.

Also Read | Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' Trolled for Standing Ovation at Cannes 2025, Netizens Compare It to 'Joker 2' Response.

What makes Mulund Hills the city's new epicentre and the ultimate destination for life by the hills?

Once seen as a peripheral eastern suburb, Mulund is now strategically positioned at the convergence of multiple infrastructure corridors. The upcoming Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) will connect it to the western suburbs in just 15 minutes. LBS Road and the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) place Thane and Central Mumbai within easy reach, while Metro Line 4 and the EEH will bring South Mumbai within a 30-40-minute commute. Navi Mumbai, too, is only 15 minutes away via the Mulund-Airoli Bridge. Together, these developments are reshaping not just commute times, but also perception. Mulund is no longer the edge. It's the centre of all things good, today.

Yet, Mulund's emerging identity is not defined by concrete alone. Tucked along the eastern edge of Sanjay Gandhi National Park lies Mulund Hills--an exclusive enclave that offers a rare duality: naturally secluded yet perfectly connected to the heart of the city. During the monsoons, the hills transform into a green sanctuary: mist-kissed forests, cascading waterfalls, and the songs of migratory birds. Once overshadowed by Borivali and Goregaon park entrances, this pocket is now gaining recognition as Mumbai's underexplored hiking haven, with direct forest access, ridge walks, and panoramic views for those who seek adventure at their doorstep.

Covering over 104 square kilometres, Sanjay Gandhi National Park is often called the lungs of Mumbai. And here, abutting those very lungs, lies a rare residential enclave offering uninterrupted views with everyday access to nature. The upcoming GMLR further elevates this location's appeal, positioning Mulund Hills at the exact intersection of green living and hyper-connectivity. This is perhaps Mumbai's most rare urban promise: the calm of the hills, within minutes of its economic arteries.

Naturally, this unique blend of access and ecology has attracted Mumbai's most trusted developers. Over the past decade, names like Oberoi, Prestige, L&T, Runwal, Piramal, Wadhwa, and Sheth have launched premium developments in the area, drawn to its aspirational pull.

Within this context, the city is now speaking of the "Front Row of Mulund Hills" -- a coveted stretch closest to the ridgeline, where views are uninterrupted and proximity to nature is unmatched. In this front row, a one-of-its-kind development is taking shape, one that could redefine what it means to live in Mumbai's new centre while feeling worlds away from it.

About Atul Projects

With a legacy spanning 50+ years and 90+ projects across India, Atul Projects now brings its most inspired vision to life, one where nature, calm, and connectivity converge. In the heart of Mulund Hills, this development reimagines urban living for the mindful homeowner .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686538/Atul_Projects.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)