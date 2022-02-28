Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On a breezy and pleasant Sunday morning, around 6000 of Mumbai's fitness conscious women, among them even some elite runners, turned up for the Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon Pink Run, making a significant statement of fighting for justice and their dignity.

The Pink Run also heralded the resurgence of running in Mumbai, attracting female runners of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities from Mumbai and its surrounding areas and was flagged off by Bhai Jagtap with other members of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee at 7.30 am. "The city of dreams is where champions are made!" Rutuja Sakpal secured first place in the 18 to 35 age category, finishing in a fast timing of 19.03 minutes, while Aruna Mishra topped the 36 to 55 age category, finishing in 25.08 minutes. Winnifred D'souza also ran a strong race to finish in 27.03 minutes to win the 56 and above category. The three winners were awarded with scooters and the top ten finishers in each age category were awarded mobile phones. The runners proceeded straight on the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (Marine Drive) passing Princess Street Flyover, historical Parsi Gymkhana, Charni Road, Mafatlal Bath Signal before taking a U-turn and coming back the same way finishing near St. James Court completing the 5k run. Participants were excited as the weather and the picturesque route of Queens Necklace were refreshing and welcoming. Proceedings from the registration fee would be used to provide bicycles for the girl child in rural areas.

You Too Can Run, organizers of the race, on behalf of the Mumbai Congress had trained all volunteers and event crew to maintain and ensure that participants adhere to all Covid protocols, for a healthy and safer environment.

