Agartala, February 28: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Monday released Term I examination results for both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary candidates without declaring pass percentage for either. The final results would be announced along with marksheets and pass-fail figures after term-II examinations scheduled to commence from April 18 this year.

Candidates would be able to get their acquired marks through tbse.tripura.gov.in.

The board conducted the TBSE Class 10 and 12 term 1 exams in December last year. TBSE term 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted from March 15.

TBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Steps To Check Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results

Step 1. Visit the official website - tbresults.tripura.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'TBSE Madhyamik Term 1 Result 2022 or TBSE HS+2 Result 2022' link

Step 3. Enter your roll number and registration number and click on the 'Show Result' tab

Step 4. The TBSE Term 1 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download it and take a print out for future reference.

The board exams were conducted across 77 centres set up for Madhyamik candidates and another 62 centres set up for Higher Secondary exams, he added. 27 Divyang candidates wrote their Madhyamik papers in this session along with 21 candidates in the Higher Secondary stage. No candidates were enrolled from the correctional homes this year. CA Results 2021 Declared: ICAI Releases CA Final, Foundation Results; Here's How to Check Scores Online on icaiexam.icai.org

The board results were scheduled to be announced by mid-February. However, it was delayed by a few days due to procedural issues. 1,250 personnel including head examiners and examiners were engaged for higher secondary evaluation this year in Tripura. 2,900 examiners, head examiners were engaged in evaluating the matriculation level answer scripts.

