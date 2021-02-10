Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI/Mediawire): Reinventing branded content initiatives and bringing viewers skillfully-crafted content, entertainment super app MX Player, has dropped the trailer of its interactive short film - AXE Presents 'The Right Click'. With this product innovation, it becomes the only homegrown OTT platform to introduce viewers to interactive narratives that enables them to decide on the course of the story.

In collaboration with AXE and Mindshare, MX Player is raising the bar of storytelling with this interactive short film that promises the brand a high user engagement and an exciting opportunity to engage with its large and diverse user base.

'The Right Click is a tale of two college-going students, set against the backdrop of the new normal in 2020 with online lectures and budding digital college romance. Starring Yashaswini Dayama and Prit Kamanias Dia and Ajay, it allows viewers to decide the progression of the film by giving them a series of incidents and options from a young college boy's daily life and his journey of getting to know his crush. From when Ajay wakes up, to his thoughts and to his date plans, every few minutes, the film gives viewers two options to choose from. If the user does not select any of the options - the default, pre-decided options will be highlighted and selected, taking the story forward. This product feature also guides viewers back to the story, giving them a chance of a do-over.

Speaking about this foray into a new era of story-telling, Vivek Jain, COO - MX Player says, "At MX, we strive to drive innovation across verticals, and we are very excited about the launch of this interactive short film. We have always wanted to experiment and try out new formats of storytelling that makes for compelling content and keeps the user engaged. I am delighted to have partnered with AXE for The Right Click wherein we're putting the viewer in control of the plot with a series of choices.".

He further went on to add, "From a product standpoint, this is a premium marketing tool that can deliver high user engagement and enable brands partnering with us to tell their stories better. This innovation is only the first of many and we will continue to curate impactful digital experiences for all our stakeholders."

Elaborating on the same, Shailendra Singh, General Manager Deodorants Category, HUL-India said,"AXE has always stood for sparking possibilities for young guys in the game of attraction. The rules of this game have changed drastically during COVID and it made complete sense for AXE to be part of that tale. "The Right Click" is the perfect platform for AXE to play out its proposition of the transformative power of its fragrances - Especially given the rise of OTT & snackable content. The technology that the MX Player team brought on the table weaved in the brand promise effortlessly and was the icing on the cake."

Ajay Mehta, SenioVice President Content+, Mindshare India concluded saying, "A brand like AXE has always created very youth-oriented and witty content across formats. This time we have gone a step further and collaborated with MX Player to create yet another interesting story-telling format that will immerse our audiences in an innovative manner. We wanted to give the power back in the hands of our audiences and create a unique story-telling approach. Here they have an option to choose their story-line as the film unfolds making it truly interactive giving a richer experience to the viewer.'The Right Click' with its platform, interactivity, and mainly the story hits the bull's eye for AXE. This format is an exciting first for us too. Stay tuned."

