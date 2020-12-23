Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI/Mediawire): MX Player, the Indian entertainment super app, has been widely recognised for its diverse slate of engaging MX Originals. Its unique music reality chat show - Times of Music introduced audiences to a one-of-a-kind concept that celebrated and brought together 20 legendary composers who successfully rewrote history and reinvented each other's most celebrated tunes.

It also made history with its successful win in the Best Unscripted (non-fiction) Original (series/special) category at the maiden edition of the Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards.

"Launched during the lockdown, it truly was one of a kind concept and idea that brought the best composers in the Indian film industry, for the first time, on one of the largest musical stages to exist in the digital world. This series is extremely special to all of us and I am so happy that we could pull off a feat such as this - with timeless music, unforgettable conversations and above all, the ode we paid to the spirit of music and the power it has to unite us all," said Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer - MX Player, elaborating on the win.

The show brought forth the spirit of camaraderie and highlighted the passion for music in an otherwise competitive industry, giving viewers a new flavour to their iconic favourites and brightening their lockdown.

"It's always a pleasure to win the black lady, and it's all the more special this time because it's for a show that celebrated the people who are usually the last to be credited - composers. It was such a great experience on set, we were all a part of one team, sharing some of our best stories and doing what we know best, which is creating music. I am honoured to be a part of this rich heritage of Indian music and share the same stage with seniors and legends from the fraternity such as Bappi Da, Pyarelalji, Anandji amongst others," said Amaal Mallik, one of the composers on the show.

"OTT platforms have opened so many new doors for artists, across fields. Part storytelling and led by some of the finest musicians of our time - with this series, MX Player has truly raised the bar of musical entertainment. Getting recognised by a body like Filmfare for a concept like this is a great encouragement for composers. The response to the show has been great and I'm hoping such collaborative shows truly gain momentum," said Amit Trivedi.

Produced by Victor Tango Entertainment PVT LTD & Wobble Creative and Content LLP, the show included preeminent duos like Vishal Shekhar - Bappi Lahiri, Salim Suleiman - Pyarelalji, Sachin Jigar - Euphoria, Shantanu Moitra - Amaal Malik, Amit Trivedi - Agnee, Viju Shah - Mithoon, Rajesh Rohan - Himesh Reshammiya, Anand Milind - Sajid Wajid, Ajay Atul - Kalyanji Anandji, and Indian Ocean - Sneha Khanwalkar.

