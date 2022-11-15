Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MY3DMeta a 3D Modelling tech company, secured an investment of over Rs 10.5 cr from The Chennai Angels, Dholakia Ventures, AccelNest, Karn Nagpal, Badri Raghavan, IIT-IIM Angels, Hyderabad Angels, and others. MY3DMeta plans to utilize the fund for building tech, IP, and business development.

Founded in 2016, MY3DMeta is making cutting-edge progress in 3D modelling with the aim to enable humans to freely express themselves by enabling the creation of 3D characters, 3D NFTs, 3D digital humans, 3D objects as well as realistic and funky avatars.

Also Read | Gruesome! Texas Woman Fakes Pregnancy Using Silicone Tummy, Stabs Pregnant Mother Over 100 Times To Steal Her Unborn Child; Awarded Death Sentence.

The company is building the world's fastest 3D modelling Technology Engine that will empower the creation of 3D assets around the globe.

Currently, MY3DMeta empowers both consumers and businesses in creating super realistic, life-like, and accurate next-generation 3D models of avatars for humans & pets in one-tenth of the industry average time, at a fraction of the cost.

Also Read | Portugal Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team POR Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

Harsha P. Deka CEO & Founder - My3DMeta said, "Over the last 6 years, we have been building our database of 3D assets. We now have the largest database of 3D models of humans, pets, and a massive database of objects. My3DMeta is currently leveraging its large database and designers' intuition in building a very powerful patent-pending ML platform to create, edit, store, manage, deploy, and distribute a plethora of realistic high-fidelity 3D models of humans, objects and characters created from any photo or just a description in natural language in real-time which can work on animation, gaming, web3, and the metaverse. The platform will even generate AAA characters for AAA games in real-time."

K Chandran, The Chennai Angels Lead Investor & CEO of SSN Incubation Foundation said, "Be it animation, NFTs, web 3.0, video games, or even the Metaverse, 3D Modelling will be the essential requirement. My3DMETA presents a game-changing solution that addresses the existing shortcomings across gaming, design, and other creative industries. Moreover, it is time and cost-efficient with unparalleled accuracy. We at The Chennai believe that the team at My3DMETA has the drive and passion to scale and grow this futuristic tech business exponentially."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)