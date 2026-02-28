Abhishek Jain on behalf of Naapbooks team presented Power of Paradox by Daaji to Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Minister of Health and IT, Government of Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 28: Naapbooks Limited recently held a strategic meeting with Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs, and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of Odisha, to discuss the potential implementation of a comprehensive e-Notary Project and broader digital transformation initiatives for the state.

The interaction focused on leveraging technology to modernise core governance functions and enhance the delivery of citizen services. A key area of discussion was the proposed e- Notary framework, aimed at transitioning traditional notarial processes into a secure, transparent, and fully digital ecosystem aligned with legal, regulatory, and administrative requirements.

The e-Notary solution proposed by Naapbooks is designed to support authenticated digital documentation, secure identity verification, tamper-proof records, and seamless integration with existing government platforms. These capabilities are intended to improve operational efficiency, reduce dependency on physical paperwork, and ensure legal validity while enhancing ease of access for citizens, professionals, and government departments.

Comment from Leadership:"Following the submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Ministry of Law, Government of India, and with the Gujarat e-Notary proposal nearing finalisation, we have begun engaging with other states that are keen to adopt the digitalisation of notarial processes. We believe this transition will bring a positive transformation to India's legal ecosystem, benefiting all stakeholders, particularly notaries across the country."

-- Yaman Saluja, Director, Naapbooks Limited

Key Areas of Discussion Included:- Establishment of a state-wide digital notary infrastructure- Reduction of manual, paper-based processes across departments- Secure digital execution, storage, and long-term archival of documents- Strengthening transparency, audit trails, and regulatory compliance- Integration with health, legal, and administrative workflows- Scalable digital governance frameworks to support future e-Governance initiativesDuring the meeting, Naapbooks shared practical insights from its ongoing e-Notary Project with the Government of Gujarat, which is currently at a finalisation stage of the proposal. The Gujarat implementation is focused on modernising the notarial ecosystem by significantly reducing turnaround time, improving accessibility for citizens, and creating a structured, searchable digital record system to support long-term governance efficiency.

The engagement with the Government of Odisha reflects Naapbooks' continued efforts to collaborate with state governments in building robust digital public infrastructure. The discussions highlighted a shared vision of using technology to strengthen trust, improve

compliance, and enable secure, citizen-centric service delivery across legal and administrative domains.

Through initiatives such as e-Notary and other government digitalisation programs, Naapbooks Limited aims to play a meaningful role in India's evolving digital governance landscape, supporting transparency, efficiency, and innovation in public service delivery.

About Naapbooks Limited

Naapbooks Limited is a publicly listed technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions for government bodies and enterprises. The company focuses on delivering secure, compliant, and citizen-centric platforms that enhance governance, transparency, and operational efficiency across multiple sectors.

Media Contact:Surbhi AgarwalCompliance OfficerNaapbooks LimitedWebsite: http://www.naapbooks.com

