Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'NamasteyNFT' - a collective that aims at empowering and supporting artists and creators- is thrilled to host 'NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022', a one-of-a-kind, free-to-enter event to be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre from May 14-15, 2022.

Giving more details, NamasteyNFT spokesperson Mayank Tiwari said, "The event will witness a confluence of artists, developers, and collectors from Web3. The world has opened up opportunities for everyone to be more than 'single-dimensional'. Now we live our lives in two spheres that meet in the center of a Venn diagram, The universe we know and the Metaverse we've come to know. And at the center of it all is NamasteyNFT Bengaluru 2022."

Decentology, the Title and Diamond sponsor, will represent developer participation at the event. Driven by their goal to make Web3 accessible to web developers across the globe and accelerate the adoption of decentralized technologies, Decentology will break down the intricacies of Web3 to participants.

Also sponsoring the event are TryCrypto, a using decentralized technology, and NftyDreams, a DAO on a mission to enable artists to make a living off their work.

What to expect at the two-day event

-A massive, 300-artist exhibition, showcasing work across genres from all over the world.

-Interactive experiences, AR treasure hunts, 3D painting, interactive projection mapping installations, hologram art, AR-enhanced dance, and movement events, and VR gaming.

-Workshops on Web3, cyber security, wallet safety and more.

Decentology Founder/CEO Nik Kalyani (@techbubble) will lead talks and hands-on workshops on all things Web3. He will also introduce Hyperverse-Decentology's open marketplace for composable smart contracts-to help web developers discover, build and monetize Web3 applications. Participants at the workshops can look forward to winning exciting prizes and the chance to land paid Web3 projects.

"We are excited to sponsor NamasteyNFT and introduce Web3 to thousands of people in India. While the Hyperverse is focused on developers, it's important that everyone in this ecosystem collaborates to onboard new users into the decentralized future. I'm looking forward to meeting many of the builders and creators in this space in person in Bangalore at this high-energy, high-value, and high-innovation event," Kalyani said.

Speakers at the event include Vineet Vohra, Fikret Dilek Uyar, Jassi Oberai, Natalie Amrossi, Joji Visakh, Raj Khatri, and more. Participants will also get the chance to meet a number of well-known names in the NFT space like Sooraj Babu and Cyber Shakti. The event will also host Reghna Catherine Thomas and Mayura Balasubrahmanian.

For more information Please visit: namasteynft.io.

