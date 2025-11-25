PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: NASH Industries recently announced the successful launch of its first series of 'Make in India' motherboards, designed and developed using the Intel B760 chipset for Intel's Raptor Lake (RPL) processor family. This milestone marks a significant step forward in India's journey toward indigenous electronics design and manufacturing excellence.

The newly launched motherboards showcase a world-class design, purpose-built to power a broad spectrum of industrial, commercial, and embedded applications. Designed on a future-ready, AI-enabled platform, it underscores India's growing strength in indigenous electronics innovation and design excellence.

As a one-of-its-kind 'Make in India' industrial edge AI platform, it empowers global customers developing next-generation solutions across ATMs, kiosks, industrial PCs (IPC), HMIs, AIoT systems, POS terminals, and digital signage. The motherboards based on the Intel Raptor Lake processor family are optimized for multiple market verticals, including Retail, BFSI, Industrial Automation, Gaming, and Healthcare, delivering superior performance, scalability, and reliability.

Intel played an important role by providing architecture, design, and firmware technology support, helping NASH accelerate development and bring this field-deployable platform to life--positioning it to serve customers across the globe.

Sanjay Wadhwa, Chairman and CEO, NASH Industries, said, "We are proud to introduce our first family of Make in India motherboards based on Intel's cutting-edge Raptor Lake architecture. This collaboration with Intel underscores our commitment to advancing local innovation and delivering solutions that can compete globally."

Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel, said, "Intel's collaboration with NASH Industries reinforces our commitment to enabling and advancing the electronics design and manufacturing ecosystem in India. The launch of this family of Make in India motherboards, a scalable and intelligent industrial solution that leverages Intel's edge computing platform is an exciting development."

This motherboard series exemplifies NASH Industries' expanding design and manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing India's position as a global hub for high-performance computing solutions.

About NASH Industries

Founded in 1971, NASH Industries is a trusted partner to more than 15 Fortune 500 companies across sectors including automotive, renewable energy, banking, aerospace, healthcare, and defense. Its R&D division, NASH Tech Labs, specializes in box build, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), and turnkey solutions, leveraging deep expertise in design, engineering, and manufacturing. The company continues to invest in advanced technologies to support India's 'Design and Make in India' vision and deliver world-class solutions to global customers. Learn more at www.nashindia.com

