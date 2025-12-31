VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 31: National Award-winning cinematographer Subhransu Das marked seven years of celebrating independent films and meaningful cinema at the 7th Golden Jury Film Festival Awards 2025. The milestone edition witnessed the presence of Sharib Hashmi, Vikram Kochhar, Aditya Srivastava, Makarand Deshpande, Rajesh Jais, and Inaamulhaq. Actors such as Smita Jaykar, Aditi Pohankar, Makarand Deshpande, Sanjay Mishra, and Atul Shrivastava were honoured with awards. Sheness, starring Smita Jaykar, received the award for Best Feature Film, while Nazariyaa, starring Sanjay Mishra, won Best Short Film.

Also Read | What Is '12 Grapes Under the Table' Theory? The Viral New Year's Eve Love Ritual Explained.

Speaking about the journey and spirit behind the festival, Subhransu Das said, "Love for cinema is what makes it possible for all of us to come together and organise a festival like this with warmth and spirit. This journey would not have been possible without the vision and belief of our Founder, Pragyesh Singh, whose constant dedication turns an idea into reality year after year. Seeing filmmakers, actors, and audiences unite for cinema gives us hope, and we aim to keep strengthening this platform for independent voices."

Actor Aditya Srivastava highlighted the importance of such platforms, sharing, "I feel the quality of films showcased here is consistently strong, and reaching the seventh edition itself speaks volumes about the credibility of this festival. Platforms like this are extremely important, especially for Hindi cinema and short films, which often struggle to find the right audience."

Also Read | WPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Women's Premier League Ahead of 2026 Edition.

Speaking about the platform it gives to filmmakers, Vineet kumar, said, "What truly matters about this festival is that it gives a genuine platform to filmmakers who have moved ahead purely on their own hard work, without any backing or influence. In such a large film industry, recognising and honouring films that reach the screen through sheer effort is a big achievement in itself. Making a film is difficult, but bringing it to the screen is even more challenging, and this festival celebrates exactly that spirit.

Sharing his thoughts on the milestone edition, Makarand Deshpande said, "When a festival crosses five years, it shows seriousness and commitment. Reaching the seventh edition is a significant achievement. What matters most is that new and independent filmmakers get a genuine platform to present fresh perspectives."

Founded in 2019 by Subhransu Das along with Filmmaker Pragyesh Singh, the Golden Jury Film Festival has steadily evolved into a trusted and credible platform that celebrates independent cinema and diverse storytelling voices, while creating sustained opportunities for emerging filmmakers to connect with audiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)