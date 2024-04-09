BusinessWire India

Singapore, April 9: Navan AI, a generative AI and computer vision solutions company headquartered in Singapore, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its FashionTech platform niia.ai after a successful months-long trial run with a selection of fashion brands in Singapore and India. Using the power of generative AI, niia.ai delivers significant time and cost savings to apparel designers, while complementing their creativity and enabling them to explore and experiment with various options. A typical 10-step process from ideation to market that can take weeks can now be executed in half the number of steps, in a matter of hours. With niia.ai, designers will be able to create design variations or entirely new designs by simply describing their ideas. The visualization feature lets them get a 360-degree view of the product, "try out" the design on AI-generated fashion models and generate photoshoot-quality images. Eliminating the need to sample a design by actually printing it on a piece of cloth not only saves money, but also more importantly cuts waste and makes apparel design sustainable. "We are excited to roll out niia.ai for anyone involved in apparel and fashion design, from individual and boutique designers to large apparel brands. No longer do designers have to feel constrained by time and money to see their design ideas take shape," said Santosh Rout, Founder and CEO of Navan AI. "With our low-cost SaaS-model pricing, niia.ai is transformative and democratizes apparel design, empowering fashion designers to give flight to their creativity with speed, efficiency and cost-effectiveness." "The Indian fashion market which is growing at a double-digit CAGR is expected to be worth over USD 125 billion by 2025, while the country's overall apparel market size is projected to reach USD 350 billion by 2030. We are at the cusp of a 'creative explosion' in this space and a platform like niia.ai provides these creators with the right tools to take advantage of the huge opportunity that beckons. We look forward to playing a vital role in the technology-driven transformation of the apparel design sector in India." Apparel designers can enroll for a free trial or opt for one of the paid subscription plans to avail of the full power of the AI-driven FashionTech platform - https://niia.ai.

