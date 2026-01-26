Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): EDM artiste DJ Snake has cancelled his upcoming shows, including the India Tour, due to health issues. On Monday, DJ Snake took to Instagram and informed his fans that he has been "battling a health issue" and the doctors advised him to undergo surgery next month."Hey guys, I've been battling a health issue for a while, and it's finally caught up with me. After talking with my doctors, I need to have surgery in early February. It's something I can't push or delay anymore, and I'll need a month to fully rest and recover after that," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DT-aXZ4CBRg/"This means cancelling all my shows, including the India tour, and that decision has been incredibly hard. But I need to get back to 100% and this is the only way (sad face and broken heart emojis). Thank you for your love & understanding. I'll be back soon, stronger than before. William," DJ Snake added.

French EDM artist DJ Snake was supposed to perform in India this year for a massive six-city Sunburn Arena tour in February. (ANI)

