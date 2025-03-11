India PR Distribution

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: NMPL Season 3 is proudly presented by Rose Merc Limited, in association with the Navi Mumbai Premier League Private Limited, founded by Dr. Neelam Soni and Mr. Shah Alam, Trustees of Mazgaon Cricket Club, with the objective of promoting cricketing talent in Navi Mumbai and providing a platform for emerging players to showcase their skills.

Also Read | India Emerging As Global Leader in Web3 Space, Expected To Become World's Largest Web3 Developer Hub by 2028: Report.

The eight participating teams, along with their sponsors, are:

1. Sanpada Scorpions - Rahi Pakhle Rose Merc Pvt Ltd.

Also Read | Indian Wells 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Wins 14th Consecutive Match at ATP Masters 1000 Event.

2. Vashi Warriors - Kaale & Rose Merc Pvt Ltd.

3. Thane Tigers - Parshuram Creative Craft Pvt Ltd.

4. Belapur Blasters - Emirates Holdings.

5.Kalyan Tuskar - Moda Orama Ventures Pvt Ltd.

6. Ambernath Avengers - Bhaktiworld Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

7. Koparkhairane Titans - Capital Square Sampatti Sanvardhan Fund.

8. Mira Bhayander Lions - Outcry Entertainment.

The excitement is soaring as NMPL Season 3 takes center stage! Fans can catch all the action live on DD Sports and Euro Sports, with streaming available on Fancode. Adding to the buzz, Radio City has already kicked off a dynamic promotional campaign from March 6, 2025.

The excitement around the tournament continues to grow, with top cricketing talent like India's Test cricketer Tanush Kotian, who is playing for the Thane Tigers. Alongside him, Shams Mulani, a former Mumbai Indians player, brings his experience to the Sanpada Scorpions, while Yogesh Takawale, a key member of IPL's Royal Challengers Bangalore, adds an extra spark to the competition. Also in the mix is Ankeet Chavan, a former Rajasthan Royals player, now representing the Kalyan Tuskar. With such high-caliber players involved, the NMPL is quickly becoming one of the most exciting and prestigious cricket tournaments around.

Commenting on the commencement of NMPL Season 3, Dr. Neelam Soni, Founder of NMPL, said, "We are thrilled to kick-start the third season of NMPL, which promises to be an exciting and action-packed tournament. We are confident that the league will provide a platform for emerging cricketing talent to shine."

Shah Alam, Chairman of NMPL, added, "We are proud to present NMPL Season 3, which will showcase the best of cricketing talent from Navi Mumbai. We look forward to an exciting tournament and wish all the participating teams the best of luck."

Commenting on the commencement of NMPL Season 3, Vaishali Parkar Kumar, Executive Director RML said, "We are delighted to unveil Season 3 of NMPL! This season resonates with our commitment to nurturing grassroots talent and offering them a stage to showcase their potential. We eagerly look forward to the electrifying performances and remarkable sportsmanship that will unfold on the field!"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)