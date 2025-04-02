New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Poonam Gupta, currently the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), has been appointed Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years or until orders.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has given its nod for the appointment.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Several Places Likely To Remain Cloudy for Next 48 Hours, Says MeT Department.

Poonam Gupta is the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), an economic policy think tank. She is also a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission.

She joined NCAER in 2021 after working in senior positions for nearly two decades at the IMF and World Bank in Washington, DC.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Mocks BJP Over Election of New Chief, Amit Shah Defends Party's Democratic Process (Watch Video).

In between, Gupta taught at Delhi School of Economics, University of Maryland (USA), and was a visiting faculty member at ISI, Delhi.

She has also been the RBI Chair Professor at NIPFP and a Professor at ICRIER.

She is currently on the Boards of NIPFP and GDN (Global Development Network), a member of the World Bank's advisory groups for 'Poverty & Equity' and the 'World Development Report', a member of the Development Advisory Committee of NITI Aayog, and of FICCI's Executive Committee. She was the Chair of the Task Force on Macroeconomics and Trade during India's G20 Presidency.

At NCAER, Gupta led the work on issues related to economic growth, International Financial Architecture, central banking, Maro economic Stability, Public Debt, and State Finances.

Poonam Gupta holds a Master's degree and a PhD in Economics from the University of Maryland, USA, and a Master's degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. She won the 1998 EXIM Bank award for her PhD on international economics.

At RBI, she will replace Deputy Governor Michael Patra. The other three deputy governors are M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J, as per the RBI website. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)