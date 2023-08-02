New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that 45 international capacity-building programmes have been planned in the year 2023-24 for imparting training to 1,750 international civil servants.

National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) has been training civil servants from different countries, Union Minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul Unlikely to Be Selected in the Indian Cricket Team Squad For Asia Cup 2023: Report.

NCGG has a branch office functioning in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

India organises capacity-building programmes for officials from various countries including Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Gambia, Other African countries (Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia and Seychelles), and Cambodia.

Also Read | Fixing Africa’s Electricity Woes Needs More Than Just Power.

The minister further apprised the House that there is no proposal for setting up regional offices/branches of NCGG in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)