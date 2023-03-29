Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Varun Bhartiya, Co-Founder and CEO of nCircle Tech, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 2023 Award at an impressive event ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Upon accepting the award, Varun Bhartiya thanked nCircle Tech's customers, partners, and employees for their part in the company's success. With a strong belief in the mantra Think Big' and the vision of revolutionizing the industry with an 'Automation First' approach, he further quoted that "The achievements of today are the stepping-stones for the future."

nCircle Tech is a decade-old, super-specialized custom software development service provider with a team of 200+ technology experts with specializations in the AEC and manufacturing domains.

The technology solutions enterprise empowers innovators in the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries to create impactful 3D design, visualization, and engineering automation solutions. The firm was one of the first movers in developing machine learning-powered scan to BIM automation, which automates the hugely manual process of converting scanned point cloud data of buildings into a 3D model. Over the past decade, nCircle has delivered several high-class and optimum solutions, like a 3D PDF exporter for BIM software, CAD plugins, a 3D inspection application, a 3D scanning application, a masonry-based CAD application, a cloud platform for sharing 3D models, a 3D mobile viewer, etc.

Backed by their expertise in CAD and BIM services, nCircle Tech proudly holds a basket of breakthrough products and services like Scanto BIM, BIM Connections, Model Rule Checker, etc. that have added a lot of value to the whole process chain for the construction industry across the globe. Their prestigious clientele includes renowned names in the industry like Autodesk, Katerra, Dassault Systems, and Misumi, to name a few. Their products have been acquired by industry giants and have a valuation of several million dollars.

Varun, an avid badminton lover, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, and a known name in the industry globally, is recognized as an inventor, technologist, entrepreneur, and visionary leader in the field of 3D design and visualisation automation for the last 15 years. He is a thought leader who is driven by his passion for enabling businesses around the globe in the AEC and manufacturing industries to become better, smarter, and faster by creating innovative and powerful design and visualization technologies.

