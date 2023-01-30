New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI/PNN): NDR Auto Component(NSE - NDRAUTO & BSE - 543214), engaged in the business of manufacturing seating solutions like frames and trims to four wheelers and two wheelers vehicles, has announced its unaudited Financial Results for the Q3& 9M FY23.

Consolidated Financials at a Glance:

Also Read | Lunch Break: Jammu Kashmir – 563/8 in 99.6 Overs (Mujtaba Yousuf 7 off 11, Kanhaiya … – Latest Tweet by BCCI Domestic.

Q3 FY23:

- Total Income for Q3 FY23 at Rs 107.05 crore; a 83.5 per cent YoY growth

Also Read | 5 Pink Outfits From Kriti Sanon’s Wardrobe That Are Every Girl’s Delight!.

- EBITDA for Q3 FY23 at Rs 8.78 crore; a 71.8 per cent YoY growth

- PAT for Q3FY23 at Rs5.75 crore; a 78.6 per cent YoY growth

- EPS came at Rs 9.56

9M FY23:

- Total Income at Rs 266.05 crore; a 67.12 per cent YoY growth

- EBITDA at Rs 24.41 crore; a 68.93 per cent YoY growth

- PAT at Rs 18.35 crore; a 106.88 per cent YoY growth

- EPS at Rs 30.51

Commenting on the performance, Pranav Relan - Whole Time Director of NDR Auto Component said, "Demand upbeat for automobiles kept the growth momentum very high for our quality products which is clearly reflecting in our topline. Further, strong demand and capacity addition will further add to our revenues in Q4FY23. We expect to close FY23 on a very strong note with impressive deliverable at our bottom line."

NDR Auto Component Ltd (NACL), a flagship company of the Rohit Relan Group, was incorporated in March 2019 with a view to demerging the automobile seating business of Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL). The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing seating solutions like frames and trims to four-wheelers and two-wheelers vehicles.

The management and the senior leadership team of the group have more than three decades of hands-on experience and expertise in this domain. The Company is supplying seating arrangements to Relan Group Company - Bharat Seats who is key supplier to leading companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Suzuki Motorcycles.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)