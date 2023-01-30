At a time, Kriti Sanon was criticised for her fashion choices and even frequented our list of worst-dressed celebs. But that's certainly a thing of the past now for the girl has decided to wow us with her choices and how! Kriti with her stylist, Sukriti Grover is currently busy dishing out some major fashion goals for us. From pretty co-ord sets to stunning dresses and formal pantsuits, Kriti's choices are fondling with our hearts and we are enjoying every bit of it. Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon's Bold Necklines That Set the Temperature Soaring!

While she doesn't have a colour preference as such, she certainly has some inclination towards all shades of pink. One look at Sanon's past appearances and you're convinced that she has a soft spot when it comes to wearing pink. Right from her appearance on Koffee With Karan to her promotional outings, there's always a hint of pink in her personal closet. In fact, we have personally bookmarked five of her best attires in pink that have won our hearts. And it's time we share the list with y'all. So, here we go. Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Malaika Arora, Who Nailed This Safiyaa Outfit Better?

In Alex Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

In Massimo Dutti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

In Zara Umrigar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

In House of Amen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

In T Skaff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

So, which of Kriti Sanon's pink outfits did you like the most? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

