Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: Neetu Yoshi Limited (BSE: 544434),is engaged in manufacturing customized products in various grades of ferrous metallurgical materials, including mild steel, spherical graphite iron, cast iron, and manganese steel, has reported its Unaudited financials for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Consolidated Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹ 45.89 Cr, YoY growth of 30.05%

- EBITDA of ₹ 15.93 Cr, YoY growth of 38.31%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 34.72%, YoY growth of 207 BPS

- Net Profit of ₹ 11.54 Cr, YoY growth of 45.00%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 25.15%, YoY growth of 259 BPS

- Diluted EPS of ₹ 3.49, YoY growth of 22.03%

Commenting on the financial performance Mr. Himanshu Lohia, Managing Director cum Chief Financial Officer, Neetu Yoshi Limited said, "The first half of FY26 has been a period of strong progress for us at Neetu Yoshi Limited. We continued to build on last year's momentum, strengthening our presence as a trusted and forward-looking partner to Indian Railways. Our focus has remained on operational discipline, technology-driven manufacturing, and timely execution across every order.

During the period, we further deepened customer relationships, secured repeat orders, and enhanced production efficiency through better process integration and quality control. The team's commitment to precision engineering and adherence to RDSO standards has helped us maintain our reputation for reliability and performance.

Our new facility in Haridwar is progressing well and remains central to our vision of forward integration into bogies and couplers. Once operational, it will mark a major step toward expanding our product range, scaling capacity, and capturing higher-value opportunities within the railway supply chain. We are also exploring opportunities beyond our traditional railway base, including private freight operators and industrial applications, while maintaining our core focus on safety-critical components.

Over the past year, we have also diversified our product portfolio by adding new lines across coach, track, and locomotive components, further strengthening our ability to serve multiple segments of Indian Railways. These additions enhance our market presence and align with our strategy of evolving from a component manufacturer to a complete railway engineering partner.

The government's record ₹3.02 lakh crore capital outlay for FY26 and the ₹16.7 lakh crore modernization plan through 2031 are driving an unprecedented transformation in India's railway sector. Initiatives such as the National Rail Plan, Dedicated Freight Corridors, and Make in India are fueling demand for certified, high-precision components--aligning perfectly with our expertise in bogies, couplers, and braking systems.

Looking ahead, we are confident of sustaining this growth momentum as we move into the second half of the year. With our RDSO-approved facility, expanding capacity, and focus on engineering excellence, we are well positioned to capitalize on the ongoing rail modernization drive, strengthen our market presence, and deliver long-term value."

