NEHHDC under DoNER Ministry and Pearl Academy join hands to empower artisans from northeastern region (Image: NEHHDC)

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) has entered into a partnership with Pearl Academy through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, during the just-concluded Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav held at Bharat Mandapam.

As per a statement from NEHHDC, this MoU is will go a long way in preserving and promoting the rich cultural and craft heritage of northeast India through innovation, empowerment, and enhanced market opportunities

Brigadier (retd) Rajiv Kumar Singh, Managing Director of NEHHDC, and Aditi Srivastava, President of Pearl Academy, officially signed the MoU, on the sidelines of Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024, a three-day cultural festival celebrating the eight states of northeast India.

The event, held from December 6 to 8, showcased the vibrant cultural heritage of the northeastern region of India, highlighting its traditional arts, crafts, and cultural practices.

NEHHDC MD said that this partnership will allow weavers and designers from the region to collaborate under the mentorship of Pearl Academy's top experts, thus opening new horizons for the future.

"Northeast India has immense potential; it's just a matter of providing the right platform and exposure," said Singh. "This collaboration will create many opportunities for designers and entrepreneurs to benefit from this wonderful partnership," the MD was quoted in the statement.

NEHHDC, under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), is committed to advancing the crafts of northeast India by connecting artisans with potential markets.

Aditi Srivastava, President of Pearl Academy said, "It's not just about bringing the region's crafts to the forefront in India, but also taking them global--especially through Pearl Academy's associations with platforms like the Fashion Design Council of India, London Fashion Week, and many others."

Pearl Academy, a leading institution known for its expertise in Design, Fashion, Business, and Media education, has campuses in Delhi-West, Delhi-South, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Bengaluru.

To further this collaboration, Pearl Academy has established the North East Cell (N.T.C.T - Nurturing Tradition. Crafting Tomorrow - A Hub for Collaboration, Innovation, and Empowerment), aimed at enhancing the visibility of northeast crafts on national and international stages, the NEHHDC statement asserted.

The first edition of Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, showcasing the vibrant tapestry and diversity of northeastern region, came to a close with a grand success on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest for the inaugural session on Friday evening.

The event brought together the eight diverse states of the region, each showcasing its unique treasures--handwoven textiles, organic produce (vegetables, fruits, spices), cuisine, music, art, folk music and dance, and cultural legacy, among others. (ANI)

