NWS is the 1st school in UP and 5th school across India to be a DSD PASCH Certified School.

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nehru World School (NWS) celebrates being honoured as a school within the PASCH network, a cooperative organization of schools around the globe that promote the teaching of German as a foreign language and who are supported by the German Federal Foreign Office.

The ceremony took place on November 29, 2021 in the school premises. The official plaque was handed over by Johannes Hober, Cultural Counsellor of the German Embassy. The event was also graced by Matthias Stahle, Head Coordinator of the Central Agency of Schools Abroad (ZfA), Dr Arunabh Singh, Director and Susan Holmes, Head Teacher.

Also Read | Gurugram: Businessman Abducted And Beaten To Death Over Business Enmity; Case Registered.

PASCH is an initiative of the German Federal Foreign Office in cooperation with the Central Agency for Schools Abroad, the Goethe-Institute, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and the Educational Exchange Service (PAD) of the Secretariat of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The PASCH stands for "Schools: Partners for the Future" and aims at awakening interest and enthusiasm for Germany, motivating young people to learn German and creating an international network of schools.

Also Read | Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Alvaro Morte's Netflix Series Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

NWS is the fifth school across India and the only school from Uttar Pradesh to gain this recognition. "The network has created enhanced opportunities for our students to learn German and engage with German learners around the world," commented Ms. Holmes.

Jennifer Schridde, a native German, has also joined NWS as a German teacher through this initiative in September 2021.

"This partnership is a milestone for students and teachers of NWS. I am sure it will lead to several opportunities for students in the future," stated Dr Arunabh Singh.

For more information, please visit www.instagram.com/p/CXAxxkQNfbx

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)