New Delhi [India], February 18: NetForChoice Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a leading cloud and data-centre solutions provider in India, today announced the launch of inhosted.ai, its next-generation hosting-native GPU cloud platform, marking a bold new phase in the company's AI infrastructure journey.

Designed, engineered, and operated in India, inhosted.ai delivers high-performance GPU computing for enterprises, startups, SaaS companies, and research institutions seeking scalable, secure, and cost-efficient AI infrastructure with assured Indian data residency.

- Deploys 3,000+ GPU workloads powered by NVIDIA H100, A100 and H200

- Enables enterprises, startups and researchers with hosting-native AI compute

- Strengthens India's AI compute sovereignty and digital self-reliance

With an initial deployment supporting over 3,000 GPU workloads powered by NVIDIA H100, A100, and H200 GPUs, inhosted.ai offers enterprise-grade performance for large language model (LLM) training, generative AI, deep learning, high-performance computing (HPC), and real-time inference workloads.

Backed by substantial investments in next-generation AI data-centre infrastructure, the platform provides ultra-low latency networking, high-density GPU clusters, flexible consumption models, and enterprise-class security enabling organizations to move from experimentation to production at scale.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the backbone of digital transformation across industries such as healthcare, fintech, manufacturing, e-commerce, and smart cities," said Sameer Yadav, Director, NetForChoice Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

"However, AI innovation depends heavily on access to reliable, high-performance compute infrastructure. With inhosted.ai, we are delivering a hosting-native GPU cloud platform that combines Indian data residency, transparent pricing, and global performance standards empowering organizations to build and scale AI without compromise," he added.

Why inhosted.ai stands out

- Hosting-Native AI Infrastructure built specifically for GPU-intensive workloads

- 3,000+ GPU workload capacity from day one

- Powered by NVIDIA H100, A100 & H200 GPUs

- Optimized for LLM training, generative AI, deep learning & HPC

- Indian data residency with GST billing and regulatory compliance

- Flexible pay-as-you-go and reserved GPU pricing models

- Enterprise-grade security, redundancy & 24x7 technical supports

The launch of inhosted.ai represents the first phase of NetForChoice's long-term AI cloud expansion strategy, which includes additional GPU tiers, expanded AI-ready data-centre locations across India, edge AI capabilities, and strategic partnerships with AI software vendors, system integrators, and research institutions.

About inhosted.ai

Inhosted.ai is an India-built GPU cloud platform delivering high-performance, scalable, and secure infrastructure for AI training, inference, and advanced computing workloads. Backed by NetForChoice Solutions Pvt. Ltd., the platform simplifies AI compute management while offering enterprise-grade performance, compliance, and reliability.

About NetForChoice Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

NetForChoice is a leading provider of data-centre, cloud, cyber security, and managed hosting solutions in India, serving enterprises, digital businesses, and government organizations with mission-critical infrastructure services.

