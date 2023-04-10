New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI/SRV): NPST is one of the fastest-growing FinTechs providing services to Banks, Fintechs and NBFC. With promising YoY growth and a vision to scale its business and increase its market share, NPST apart from building its CXO strength has also begun onboarding and working with Industry veterans and experts for their insights and guidance to the organization.

Having worked with the Indian bank fraternity for 36 years, Malay Mukherjee will extend the expertise by joining the Network People Services Technologies Ltd advisory committee as an advisor.

Also Read | AIIMS Raipur Successfully Conducts Rare Brain Pacemaker Surgery on Patient Suffering From Parkinson's Disease.

Malay Mukherjee has diverse range of strengths including leadership, corporate credit, risk management, technology development, HR management, marketing, and is also a director at a reputed B school.

Associating with NPST, Malay Mukherjee shared "In my 36 years of service at Indian bank I have accrued wide exposure in the banking domain, including Risk Management and Technology Management. I am excited to join this team and work with the committee members and share my experiences and help them build services and products that will help them add value across the fintech ecosystem. "

Also Read | DC vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 16.

Deepak Thakur said, "We are extremely fortunate to have Mr. Mukherjee advising us and I am sure his interventions will help us make compelling disruptions which in turn will steer us grow up in the value chain."

Network People Services Technologies Limited is in the business of providing Digital Payments solutions to banks, financial institutions, and Merchants. NPST is an authorized Merchant Payment Service Provider, approved by NPCI, acquiring merchants, and providing payment applications to users across various segments. They also serve as Fintech partners to banks and financial institutes operating as Technology Service Providers (TSP), providing a certified digital payment solution including Mobile Banking, IMPS, Bhim UPI, and Wallet platform.

For more information, visit our website at http://bit.ly/3zznNOI, follows us on https://bit.ly/40LJl6g.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)