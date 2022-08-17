New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI/Mediawire): Dosti Realty, a name synonymous in the realty segment for developing ground-breaking projects and transforming skylines is back for that favourite home buying time of the year as they announce the commencement of the 10th Season of its popular Dosti Friendship Month.

Aimed at strengthening its relationship with its existing and potential customers, Dosti Realty brings fabulous offers and incentives for serious home buyers every August. Dosti Friendship Month is a great opportunity for anyone looking to buy a home at an incredible price. This being the 10th year of the celebration month, the offers are much bigger and better for both home buyers as well as the channel partner fraternity.

The offers are spread across Dosti's 5 ongoing projects Dosti Eastern Bay at New Wadala, Dosti Mezzo 22 at Sion, Dosti West County - Dosti Nest, and Dosti Tulip at Thane (W), and Dosti Planet North - Shil Thane.

There is a special 5.99 per cent subvention home loan interest for 24 months / Pre - EMI Holiday offer*** from financial institutions to reduce the pressure of the initial output that one might incur on select projects. Besides this, Dosti Realty is offering a 0% stamp Duty and Registration Charges Benefit across all these projects.

Considering this is the 10th year of Dosti Friendship Month Celebrations the surprises don't stop here. If you 'Act Now' you will definitely 'Go WOW' with the Happy Hours* and Spot Booking Offers* across all the projects that help a serious home buyer, get additional benefits on an instant purchase.

This year's special campaign has been designed to ensure potential customers benefit by raising their property purchase experience. In Dosti Eastern Bay at New Wadala, one can purchase luxurious 2, 3, and 4 BHK at Wadala from Rs 2.06 CR onwards** with GST and other charges additional. Another surprise at Dosti Eastern Bay is also the Launch of higher floor residencies with Deck*. At Dosti Mezzo 22 the newly launched projected in the heart of Sion exquisite 2 and 3 BHK apartments are priced at Rs 2.11 CR onwards** with GST and other charges additional.

For the Thane (W) projects Dosti West County - Dosti Tulip and Dosti Nest there is an additional benefit of Any Floor, Same Price*. So, in Dosti Tulip one can get 2 with the best of County Living at Rs 1.09 CR onwards** (All inclusive). While the 1 BHK Homes at Dosti Nest- which offer an-inclusive lifestyle are at Rs 44.04 Lakhs onwards ** (All inclusive)

At Dosti Planet North - Sector 3 in Shil Thane, there is Gold Offer worth up to 3.89 Lakhs* So, 1 BHK homes are at Rs 44.90 Lakhs onwards** (All inclusive) while the 2 BHK Homes are at Rs 57.69 Lakhs onwards** (All inclusive) and there are 3 BHK's also available.

Commenting on the campaign, Deepak Goradia - Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, says, "Dosti Friendship Month is the annual chance for serious home buyers to get their dream home at a phenomenal price. Dosti Realty has always tried to create a 'friendly' relationship with its customers which extends well beyond the closing of a sale. As we all know, friendship day is generally celebrated in August, so 10 years back we thought why not celebrate it for a whole month. This is our token of friendship to our potential customers welcoming them to become a part of the Dosti Realty family. Over the years this has been well appreciated and people now look forward to it because of the amazing savings benefits. The past 2 years have enlightened people on the importance of owning a home both from an investment and lifestyle point of view. We hope to fulfill these aspirations by making their dreams a reality and creating 'Friends for Life.

Dosti West County- Dosti Tulip project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700032666, Dosti West County- Dosti Nest - Phase 1 project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700033640, Dosti West County- Dosti Nest - Phase 2 project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700033663, Dosti Eastern Bay-Phase 1 is registered under RERA No. P51900025142, Phase 2 is registered under RERA No. P51900030769, Phase 3 is registered under RERA No. P51900032067, Dosti Mezzo 22 is registered under MahaRERA No. P51900026976, Dosti Planet North - Sector 3 is registered under MahaRERA No.: P51700034985 and are available on the website -https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. For Dosti West County Strategy Partner is Anarock Property Consultants Pvt Ltd with MahaRERA registration no. A51900000108 is available at https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in.

Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of the Agreement for Sale/lease. ***Financial Institution Pre-EMI and Subvention Scheme subject to eligibility. Valid for Dosti Eastern Bay, Dosti Mezzo 22, Dosti West County- Dosti Nest & Dosti Tulip. **After deducting monetary benefits instead of the offers. *T & C Apply.

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 4 decades and delivered more than 127 properties to date, providing homes to over 10,000+ families. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered over 11.44 mn. sq. ft. and currently constructing around 6 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.

