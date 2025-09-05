Nexgen Energia Expands Petrol, Diesel, CNG & EV Fuel Stations Across India in Collaboration with Leading Oil & Gas PSUs in Fuel & Non-Fuel Business

New Delhi [India], September 5: Nexgen Energia Ltd. (NGE), a leading clean and green energy company, has announced an ambitious plan to establish a wide network of Petrol, Diesel, CNG, and EV charging fuel stations across India under its integrated energy brand.

This expansion forms part of NGE's role as a facilitator with leading Oil & Gas sector PSUs of India, strengthening collaboration between private enterprise and public sector expertise. The initiative aligns with the Government of India's vision of sustainable mobility, wider energy access, and carbon reduction, while also unlocking opportunities in the allied non-fuel retail business.

Key Highlights of the Expansion

- Launch of multi-fuel retail outlets offering Petrol, Diesel, CNG/CBG, and EV charging facilities at one location.

- Development of eco-friendly infrastructure with solar integration and advanced digital platforms for enhanced customer convenience.

- Expansion into non-fuel businesses including convenience stores, FMCG retail, quick-service restaurants, service centres, automatic car wash, and allied services.

- Entrepreneurship and investment opportunities through NGE's Master Franchise and Dealer models, enabling faster nationwide growth.

- Contribution to employment generation and local economic development through both fuel and non-fuel retail ecosystems.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. K. C Panda, Director & CEO of Nexgen Energia Ltd., said:

"Our aim is to build a future-ready fuel retail network that serves both conventional vehicle owners and the fast-growing EV segment. By collaborating with India's leading Oil & Gas PSUs, we are not only strengthening the fuel supply chain but also establishing a strong presence in the non-fuel retail business, offering customers convenience, reliability, and sustainability under one roof. Importantly, this program will also create large-scale employment and income-generation opportunities for skilled and unskilled youth across the country."

With this initiative, Nexgen Energia is poised to become one of India's fastest-growing integrated energy and retail chains, delivering multi-fuel solutions alongside modern non-fuel retail experiences, setting new benchmarks in the country's energy sector.

For media inquiries or further details about Dealership/Master Franchise Model, please contact Email: dealership@ngepetrolium.com / masterfranchise@ngepetrolium.com

