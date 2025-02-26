Business News | NIIT Limited Announces 4th Edition of the 'EdTech Growth Summit'

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 26: NIIT Ltd., a leading skills & talent development corporation, proudly announces the 4th edition of the 'EdTech Growth Summit', which will be held virtually on March 4, 2025. This year's summit focuses on leveraging AI for sustainable growth, offering EdTech founders' valuable insights from top investors and industry leaders. This edition of the summit promises an engaging lineup of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, designed to foster networking and knowledge-sharing among entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts. With AI playing an increasingly pivotal role in shaping the future of education, the summit will spotlight innovative strategies and solutions to accelerate growth and impact in the EdTech space. This year's summit gets a major boost with Google Cloud coming on board as a Technology Partner, alongside the Microsoft Founders' Hub. This partnership opens exciting opportunities for startups to scale through advanced cloud-based solutions, providing access to cutting-edge AI tools, expert mentorship, and potential funding avenues to drive innovation and long-term growth. Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-founder, NIIT Group, said, "The 4th edition of EdTech Growth Summit is centered on harnessing AI to drive sustainable growth in the EdTech sector. By bringing together industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs, the summit aims to inspire innovation and empower emerging founders with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate and excel in this dynamic landscape."

Also Read | ‘When Someone Needs You’, MS Dhoni Reacts on Being Asked About Text Sent to Virat Kohli After Latter Left Team India Captaincy (Watch Video).

The virtual summit will once again present high-impact sessions led by prominent EdTech founders and industry leaders, including Rajan Anandan, MD - PeakXV Partners, Ex-MD - Sequoia Capital, Ex-MD - Google across India & South East Asia; Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder - upGrad & Co-Founder - BorderPlus; Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, Co-Founder, Emeritus; alongside the Founders of NIIT and the Vice Chancellor & President of NIIT University, among others.

Select start-ups will also participate in the Founders' Growthcamp 2025 in the month of April at NIIT University (NU) campus in Neemrana.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final: Vidarbha's Karun Nair Completes 8000 First Class Runs During Final vs Kerala.

Previous editions of the Growthcamp saw participating founders of EdTech startups who received a total of INR 7.8 Crore worth of benefits from Microsoft Founders Hub, NIIT EdTech Growth program's Technology Partner.

Click here to register for the 4th edition of 'EdTech Growth Summit'.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)