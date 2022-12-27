New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was admitted to AIIMS with minor stomach infection, is likely to be discharged from the institute on Wednesday, sources said.

The minister was admitted to AIIMS Delhi yesterday with a minor stomach infection and is recovering.

Also Read | Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Make Bid for Shakhtar Donetsk Winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The union government is in the process of consultations to finalise the union budget to be presented on February 1 next year. Sitharaman has held pre-budget meetings to elicit views of various sections including representatives of chambers of commerce and industry.

Next year's budget is likely to be the last full budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha elections due in April-May of 2024.

Also Read | Year-Ender 2022: From Blonde to Morbius, 7 Worst Hollywood Films of the Year That Disappointed Us.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year commenced on October 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)