Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited. (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013), with more than 10 years of experience, specialized in urban infrastructure financing and capital markets, focusing on Transaction Advisory Services and Fund & Asset Management announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights H1 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 34.63 Cr, YoY growth of 186.47%

* EBITDA of Rs 25.91 Cr, YoY growth of 173.49%

* PAT of Rs 18.69 Cr, YoY growth of 210.97%

* PAT Margin (%) of 53.98%, YoY growth of 425 Bps

* EPS of Rs 10.35, YoY growth of 267.02%

Amit Anil Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, of Nisus Finance Services Co LimitedCommented: "We are thrilled to report an exceptional performance for H1 FY25, a testament to the resilience of our business model and our relentless pursuit of execution excellence. With a remarkable 186.47% growth in total income and a 210.97% surge in PAT, we have demonstrated our ability to seize growth opportunities while maintaining robust operational efficiency. This success is further reflected in the significant enhancement of our EBITDA and PAT margins, as well as the sharp increase in EPS to Rs10.35, underscoring our strong financial health and commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders.

Nisus Finance demonstrated remarkable momentum, driving impactful results through strategic alliances and focused execution. Under Transaction Advisory, the firm secured a pivotal tie-up with a Grade A developer for an investee company and forged a partnership with a leading financial institution to unlock value in special situation opportunities. In the India Funds segment, Nisus completed transactions worth Rs293 crore with Rs700 crores worth of deals under term sheet stage, reflecting strong growth and confidence in our investment strategy.

Nisus Finance is driving growth through its Nisus High Yield Growth Funds, focusing on GCC and EMEA real estate with a USD 250 million corpus. Key achievements include start of Dubai operation with maiden investments of Rs455 Crores at advance stages of conclusion, the fund also boasts a robust pipeline of projects in Dubai, where the business is experiencing explosive growth, fuelled by strong market demand and strategic investments. Nisus Finance has signed LOI worth Rs200 crores, showcasing its strategic focus and execution prowess. Meanwhile, the firm is expanding its footprint in Dubai, tapping into high-growth opportunities and delivering innovative solutions that drive value for stakeholders and fuel sustainable growth."

