Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): NITI Aayog organized a National Workshop on "Building Synergies in Indian Innovation Ecosystem" at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

According to a statement by NITI Aayog on Monday, that the workshop was organized to strengthen India's innovation landscape. The event was hosted by the Gujarat Council on Science & Technology (GUJCOST), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of Gujarat.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders, including government officials, academic leaders, industrial experts, startup founders, and international representatives. It focused on important topics such as R&D investments, state policies on innovation, global innovation trends, and grassroots entrepreneurship to create a strong synergy between different sectors.

The event was attended by V. K. Saraswat, Member (Science & Technology), NITI Aayog, and Mona Khandhar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat.

In his inaugural address, V.K. Saraswat emphasized the need for collaboration between government, academia, and industry to drive India's innovation forward.

He stressed the importance of translational research that leads to meaningful innovation and the growth of impactful startups. He also called for greater support for DeepTech startups and suggested that India should shift from a service-based to a product-based industry model.

Additionally, he shared insights into key government initiatives designed to enhance research, innovation, and entrepreneurship across the country.

NITI Aayog said "The workshop featured several interactive discussions led by eminent leaders in the field of innovation and technology. The session on "Bharat Innovates: Overview of the National Innovation Ecosystem" explored strategies for building an innovation-friendly India"

Sacha Wunsch-Vincent from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) outlined India's innovation journey for the next 10 years.

He noted that India's intellectual property (IP) profile has improved in recent years, with an increase in patent filings. He also mentioned that the country will add more Science & Technology (S&T) clusters in the near future to boost innovation.

Additionally, the session "Vishwa Mein Ubharta Bharat: Strengthening India's Global Innovation Footprint" focused on India's growing presence in the global innovation landscape. It featured contributions from international experts, including Sacha Wunsch-Vincent from WIPO and Rajul Gajjar, Vice Chancellor, Gujarat Technological University.

The workshop concluded with a discussion on future action plans, led by V.K. Saraswat, alongside senior officials from NITI Aayog, the Gujarat State Government, and the Former DG of CSIR & Secretary of DSIR.

The closing session emphasized Gujarat's pivotal role in promoting innovation, highlighting the state's progressive policies, investment in research, and commitment to fostering a startup-friendly ecosystem. (ANI)

