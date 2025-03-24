New Delhi, March 24: Google has reportedly started rolling out new real-time AI video features for Gemini Live. These features allow Gemini to "see" screens and camera feeds in real-time to offer an enhanced level of interactivity for users. As part of the update, Google is introducing two capabilities, which include screen-reading and live video analysis.

As per report of The Verge, Google has begun to roll out new AI features to its Gemini Live platform. Following its announcement at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, Google is now rolling out new features for Gemini Live. These updates include Project Astra-powered camera and screen-sharing capabilities. Google Upgrades Gemini Deep Research to Thinking Model, Available for Users To Generate Detailed Reports at No Cost.

Project Astra Demo

What is Project Astra?

Project Astra is a research prototype that investigates the potential future capabilities of a universal AI assistant. Users can interact by speaking or even using video to show what they are seeing with the help of Project Astra.

Reports indicate that an Android user has found a "Share screen with Live" button in the Gemini overlay. The button is located above the "Ask about screen" suggestion and the Ask Gemini input field. The first demonstration of the screen-reading capability was reported by a Reddit with a Xiaomi phone, which was discovered by 9to5Google. The Reddit user shared a video that demonstrates Gemini's new screen-reading capability.

The user also gained access to real-time camera capabilities, which allow for interaction with their surroundings through the Gemini Live interface. The feature activates when a video stream is started. Gemini analyses live footage from a smartphone camera and offers contextual responses based on what it sees. Google Rolls Out ‘Canvas’ Feature To Select Gemini Users, Allows To Work With Documents and Code Inside Chatbot’s Responses.

As per reports, the rollout of these new features is available to Gemini Advanced Subscribers who are part of the Google One AI Premium plan. The availability of these features is expected to gradually expand through this month.

